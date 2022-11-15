GALADARI Hotels Lanka : Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30th September, 2022
GALADARI HOTELS (LANKA) PLC
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the 9 months ended 30th September 2022
GALADARI HOTELS (LANKA) PLC
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 30.09.2022
As at 30.09.2021
As at 31.12.2021
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
(Audited)
ASSETS
NON CURRENT ASSETS
Property, Plant & Equipment
5,254,589,200
5,655,712,748
5,166,302,902
Right of Use Asset
1,351,623,374
1,369,253,247
1,363,376,629
6,606,212,574
7,024,965,995
6,529,679,531
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories
72,530,885
36,513,225
41,811,760
Trade and other receivables
89,744,897
109,269,192
104,712,827
Investments
2,839,706,048
2,835,023,508
2,871,461,376
Cash and cash equivalents
83,269,540
82,078,690
94,759,443
3,085,251,370
3,062,884,615
3,112,745,406
TOTAL ASSETS
9,691,463,944
10,087,850,610
9,642,424,937
EQUITY & LIABILITIES
CAPITAL & RESERVES
Stated capital
8,988,239,455
8,988,239,455
8,988,239,455
Revaluation reserve
7,919,276,779
8,292,789,760
7,919,276,779
Reserve for replacement of furniture,
fittings and equipments
797,928,310
734,876,578
750,079,760
Accumulated losses
(9,379,702,460)
(9,223,051,849)
(9,274,078,219)
Total Equity
8,325,742,086
8,792,853,944
8,383,517,775
NON - CURRENT LIABILITIES
Deferred tax liabilities
475,490,622
531,291,935
475,490,622
Retirement benefit obligations
75,147,045
97,199,725
66,122,835
550,637,667
628,491,660
541,613,457
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade and other payables
487,099,992
379,574,400
414,631,741
Provisions
291,147,435
265,226,062
285,393,148
Income tax payable
36,836,764
21,704,544
17,268,816
815,084,191
666,505,006
717,293,705
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,365,721,858
1,294,996,666
1,258,907,162
TOTAL EQUITY & LIABILITIES
9,691,463,944
10,087,850,610
9,642,424,937
Net assets per share
16.62
17.56
16.74
The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.
These Financial Statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.
(Sgd.)
M. G. U. Perera
Financial Controller
The Board of Directors is responsible for these Financial Statements.
(Sgd.)
(Sgd.)
Dr. J. A. S. Felix
L. R. De. Silva
Director
Director
11th November 2022
GALADARI HOTELS (LANKA) PLC
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
3 months ended
3 months ended
9 months ended
9 months ended
12 months ended
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
31.12.2021
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
(Audited)
Revenue
260,664,324
89,906,711
796,578,989
291,548,779
554,024,830
Cost of Sales
(168,571,209)
(70,418,754)
(481,130,816)
(247,243,586)
(366,930,771)
Gross Profit
92,093,115
19,487,957
315,448,173
44,305,193
187,094,059
Other Income
1,180,029
393,034
4,247,897
1,470,996
2,587,158
Marketing Expenses
(2,475,629)
(1,085,358)
(5,818,424)
(3,721,422)
(6,458,060)
Administrative Expenses
(92,004,706)
(79,941,407)
(279,234,842)
(256,932,534)
(352,440,945)
Other Operating Expenses
(99,355,946)
(48,875,448)
(239,606,036)
(156,615,656)
(247,311,939)
Results From Operating Activities
(100,563,137)
(110,021,222)
(204,963,232)
(371,493,423)
(416,529,727)
Finance Income
88,673,454
32,933,520
192,280,886
100,844,135
134,788,068
Loss Before Tax
(11,889,683)
(77,087,702)
(12,682,346)
(270,649,288)
(281,741,659)
Income Tax Expenses
(21,330,050)
(7,899,851)
(45,093,344)
(24,171,341)
(60,689,511)
Loss For The Period
(33,219,733)
(84,987,553)
(57,775,691)
(294,820,629)
(342,431,170)
Other Comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Change in revaluation surplus of Property, Plant & Equipment
-
-
-
-
(458,813,861)
Remeasurements of Retirement benefit obligations
-
-
-
-
13,706,224
Related taxes
-
-
-
-
83,382,009
Other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
(361,725,628)
Total Comprehensive Income for the period
(33,219,733)
(84,987,553)
(57,775,691)
(294,820,629)
(704,156,798)
Basic Loss Per Share
(0.07)
(0.17)
(0.12)
(0.59)
(0.68)
The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
GALADARI HOTELS ( LANKA ) PLC
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Stated
Revaluation
Reserve for
Accumulated
Capital
Reserve
Replacements
Losses
Total
of FF & E*
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Balance as at 1st January 2021
8,988,239,455
8,292,789,760
716,483,696
(8,909,838,338)
9,087,674,573
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(294,820,629)
(294,820,629)
Total comprehensive income for the year
-
-
-
(294,820,629)
(294,820,629)
Transactions with owners of the company, recognized directly in equity
Provision for Reserve of Replacement of
Furniture Fittings & Equipment
-
-
19,693,196
(19,693,196)
-
Replacement of Furniture,
Fittings & Equipment
-
-
(1,300,314)
1,300,314
-
Total transactions with owners of the company
-
-
18,392,882
(18,392,882)
-
Balance as at 30th September 2021
8,988,239,455
8,292,789,760
734,876,578
(9,223,051,849)
8,792,853,944
Balance as at 1st January 2021
8,988,239,455
8,292,789,760
716,483,696
(8,909,838,338)
9,087,674,573
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(342,431,170)
(342,431,170)
Other comprehensive income
Deficit on Revaluation of Property, Plant & Equipment
-
(458,813,861)
-
-
(458,813,861)
Deferred tax adjustment on revaluation
85,300,880
(1,918,871)
83,382,009
Net Acturial gain from gratuity actuarial valuation
-
-
-
13,706,224
13,706,224
Total comprehensive income for the year
-
(373,512,981)
-
(330,643,817)
(704,156,798)
Transactions with owners of the company, recognized directly in equity
Provision for Reserve of Replacement of
-
-
34,570,003
(34,570,003)
-
Furniture Fittings & Equipment
Replacement of Furniture,
-
-
(973,939)
973,939
-
Fittings & Equipment
Total transactions with owners of the company
-
-
33,596,064
(33,596,064)
-
Balance as at 31st December 2021 (Audited)
8,988,239,455
7,919,276,779
750,079,760
(9,274,078,219)
8,383,517,775
Balance as at 1st January 2022
8,988,239,455
7,919,276,779
750,079,760
(9,274,078,219)
8,383,517,775
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(57,775,691)
(57,775,691)
Total comprehensive income for the year
-
-
-
(57,775,691)
(57,775,691)
Transactions with owners of the company, recognized directly in equity
Provision for Replacement of
-
-
49,655,388
(49,655,388)
-
Furniture Fittings & Equipment
Replacement of Furniture,
-
-
(1,806,838)
1,806,838
-
Fittings & Equipment
Balance as at 30th September 2022
8,988,239,455
7,919,276,779
797,928,310
(9,379,702,460)
8,325,742,085
The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
FF & E* - Furniture Fittings and Equipments
GALADARI HOTELS (LANKA) PLC
CASH FLOW STATEMENT
For the 9 months ended
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
Y /E 31.12.2021
(Audited)
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Cash Flows From Operating Activities
Loss before tax
(12,682,346)
(270,649,288)
(281,741,659)
Adjustments for
Allowance for impairment of bad and doubtful receivables
1,350,000
1,350,000
1,373,408
Provision reversed for impairment of slow moving inventories
-
-
(5,876)
Depreciation and amortisation
146,991,784
150,683,853
201,224,244
Provision for retirement benefit obligations
13,500,000
16,200,000
5,605,890
Interest for provision for litigation settlement
5,754,288
7,701,255
10,268,340
Provision for litigation
-
-
17,600,000
Interest Income
(187,888,933)
(100,713,922)
(138,182,440)
Operating profit / (Loss) before working capital changes
(32,975,207)
(195,428,102)
(183,858,093)
(Increase) / Decrease in inventories
(30,719,125)
2,846,721
(2,445,939)
Decrease / (Increase) in Trade & Other Receivables
13,617,930
(30,842,014)
(39,035,059)
Increase in Trade & Other Payables
72,468,249
58,144,134
93,201,475
Cash generated from / (used in) operations
22,391,847
(165,279,262)
(132,137,616)
Retirement benefits paid
(4,475,794)
(7,063,773)
(13,840,330)
Income tax paid
(25,525,392)
-
(647,200)
Net Cash used in operating activities
(7,609,339)
(172,343,035)
(146,625,146)
Cash flows from Investing Activities
Acquisition of Property, Plant & Equipment
(223,524,825)
(5,407,645)
(19,475,431)
Net withdrawal in Fixed deposits
31,755,328
123,138,593
86,700,726
Interest Received
187,888,933
100,713,922
138,182,440
Net Cash flows (used in) / generated from Investing Activities
(3,880,564)
218,444,870
205,407,735
Net (Decrease) / Increase in Cash & Cash Equivalents
(11,489,903)
46,101,836
58,782,589
Cash & cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
94,759,443
35,976,854
35,976,854
Cash & cash equivalents at the end of the period ( Note 1)
83,269,540
82,078,690
94,759,443
Note 1
Cash in Hand
1,580,000
1,510,000
1,450,000
Cash at Bank
81,689,540
80,568,690
93,309,443
83,269,540
82,078,690
94,759,443
The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
