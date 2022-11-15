GALADARI Hotels Lanka : Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30th September, 2022

For the 9 months ended 30th September 2022

GALADARI HOTELS (LANKA) PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 30.09.2022 As at 30.09.2021 As at 31.12.2021 Rs. Rs. Rs. (Audited) ASSETS NON CURRENT ASSETS Property, Plant & Equipment 5,254,589,200 5,655,712,748 5,166,302,902 Right of Use Asset 1,351,623,374 1,369,253,247 1,363,376,629 6,606,212,574 7,024,965,995 6,529,679,531 CURRENT ASSETS Inventories 72,530,885 36,513,225 41,811,760 Trade and other receivables 89,744,897 109,269,192 104,712,827 Investments 2,839,706,048 2,835,023,508 2,871,461,376 Cash and cash equivalents 83,269,540 82,078,690 94,759,443 3,085,251,370 3,062,884,615 3,112,745,406 TOTAL ASSETS 9,691,463,944 10,087,850,610 9,642,424,937 EQUITY & LIABILITIES CAPITAL & RESERVES Stated capital 8,988,239,455 8,988,239,455 8,988,239,455 Revaluation reserve 7,919,276,779 8,292,789,760 7,919,276,779 Reserve for replacement of furniture, fittings and equipments 797,928,310 734,876,578 750,079,760 Accumulated losses (9,379,702,460) (9,223,051,849) (9,274,078,219) Total Equity 8,325,742,086 8,792,853,944 8,383,517,775 NON - CURRENT LIABILITIES Deferred tax liabilities 475,490,622 531,291,935 475,490,622 Retirement benefit obligations 75,147,045 97,199,725 66,122,835 550,637,667 628,491,660 541,613,457 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables 487,099,992 379,574,400 414,631,741 Provisions 291,147,435 265,226,062 285,393,148 Income tax payable 36,836,764 21,704,544 17,268,816 815,084,191 666,505,006 717,293,705 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,365,721,858 1,294,996,666 1,258,907,162 TOTAL EQUITY & LIABILITIES 9,691,463,944 10,087,850,610 9,642,424,937 Net assets per share 16.62 17.56 16.74

