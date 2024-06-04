4

GALADARI Hotels (Lanka) PLC

Annual Report - 2023

Chairman's Message

Dear Shareholders,

On behalf of the Board of Directors, it gives me great pleasure to welcome you to the 43rd Annual General Meeting of Galadari Hotels (Lanka) PLC and present you the Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements of the company for the year ended 31st December 2023.

Company Performance

The hotel remains steadfast focusing on key strengths and long-term calculated objectsives which combines operational excellence and continous brand value enhancements. Having won the prestigious SLIM - Kantar "People's Hotel Brand of the Year", awarded by the Sri Lanka Institute of Marketing (SLIM) for the 5th consecutive time is a clear indciator of strong brand value acknowledgement.

With tourist arrivals indicating a favorable incline the hotel is moving forward with its renovation plans with the intention of better catering to the surge in tourist arrivals. Adding value to its current brand identity a co-branding with an internationally acknowledged giant in the hospitality industry will further strengthen brand appeal locally as well as internationally.

It is with immense pride and gratitude that I present our Company's performance and strength during these challenging times. In the face of complexity, we have demonstrated resilience, adaptability, and determination. We have undertaken proactive measures to optimize our operations, streamline costs, and improve efficiency.

Future Outlook

The recent boost in tourism is encouraging to the hospitality industry adding a positive light on the on the current financial position. The hotel's planed transformation will further heighten its standing in the industry and present an enhanced platform, streamlining it as a key frontline player in