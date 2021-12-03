Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Galan Lithium Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLN   AU0000021461

GALAN LITHIUM LIMITED

(GLN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Galan Lithium : Application for quotation of securities - GLN

12/03/2021 | 12:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

GALAN LITHIUM LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday December 03, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

GLN

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

2,000,000

03/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

GALAN LITHIUM LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

87149349646

1.3

ASX issuer code

GLN

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

3/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

GLNAAA : OPTION EXPIRING 01-DEC-2021 EX $0.25

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

GLN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

2,000,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

1/12/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

1/12/2021

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

Yes

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

3/12/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

2,000,000

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.25000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Galan Lithium Limited published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 05:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GALAN LITHIUM LIMITED
12:52aGALAN LITHIUM : Application for quotation of securities - GLN
PU
11/29GALAN LITHIUM : Excellent PEA Results for Candelas Project
PU
11/26Alpha Lithium Corporation - INVESTOR INTEL, Top 5 lithium junior mines with huge potent..
AQ
11/19GALAN LITHIUM : Application for quotation of securities - GLN
PU
11/14Galan Lithium Highlights Targets at Greenbushes South Project
MT
11/14GALAN LITHIUM : Greenbushes South JV - Potential Targets Identified
PU
11/14Galan Lithium Limited Provides an Update for its Ongoing Exploration Program At the Gre..
CI
11/01Galan Lithium Secures Permits for Plant, Camp Accommodation Build at Argentinean Lithiu..
MT
10/31Galan Lithium Limited Receives Critical Pilot Plant and Camp Permits
CI
09/30Galan Lithium Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -3,50 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -111x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 320 M 321 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart GALAN LITHIUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Galan Lithium Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALAN LITHIUM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,11 $
Average target price 1,85 $
Spread / Average Target 67,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega General Manager, MD & Director
Mike James Robbins Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Richard Homsany Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel Guillermo Jiménez Schuster Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher William Chalwell Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GALAN LITHIUM LIMITED305.19%321
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.22.73%17 358
ICL GROUP LTD68.22%11 466
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY PHOSAGRO77.85%9 689
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY-29.85%7 624
YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA CO., LTD.305.11%7 326