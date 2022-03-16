Log in
GALAN LITHIUM LIMITED

03/16 01:10:37 am
1.325 AUD   +2.32%
Galan Lithium : Application for quotation of securities - GLN

03/16/2022 | 01:18am EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

GALAN LITHIUM LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday March 16, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

GLN

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

2,784,286

16/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

GALAN LITHIUM LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

87149349646

1.3

ASX issuer code

GLN

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

16/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

GLNAD : OPTION EXPIRING 31-MAR-2022 EX 25C

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

GLN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

2,784,286

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

8/1/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

9/3/2022

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

16/3/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

2,784,286

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.25000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Galan Lithium Limited published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 05:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -0,29 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 277 M 277 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,7%
Chart GALAN LITHIUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Galan Lithium Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALAN LITHIUM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,93 $
Average target price 2,45 $
Spread / Average Target 163%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega Managing Director, Director & General Manager
Graeme Fox Chief Financial Officer
Richard Homsany Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel Guillermo Jiménez Schuster Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher William Chalwell Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GALAN LITHIUM LIMITED-28.02%302
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.39.52%20 097
ICL GROUP LTD15.09%13 762
UPL LIMITED-0.86%7 302
YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA CO., LTD.20.64%7 157
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY-30.52%6 218