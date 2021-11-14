Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Galan Lithium Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLN   AU0000021461

GALAN LITHIUM LIMITED

(GLN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Galan Lithium : Greenbushes South JV - Potential Targets Identified

11/14/2021 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

15 November 2021

Greenbushes South JV - Potential Targets Identified

______________________________________________________________

Highlights:

  • Geophysical pilot study using the Deep Ground Penetrating Radar (DGPR) method completed
  • DGPR study focussed on the Donnybrook-Bridgetown Shear Zone (DBSZ), results confirming its extension to 40 - 50 m depth onto Galan's JV tenements with some possible pegmatite like targets at depth for follow up assessment
  • Geochemical soil sampling currently underway; awaiting assays from over 400 soil samples
  • Further geophysical surveys in the planning stage
  • Conservation management plans submitted to widen prospective ground for exploration.

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide an update for its ongoing exploration program at the Greenbushes South Lithium project (joint venture between GLN (80%) and LIT (20%)).

UltraMag Geophysics undertook four lines and roughly 5 km of Deep Ground Penetrating Radar surveys in October 2021. The survey lines were undertaken perpendicular to the inferred trace of the Donnybrook- Bridgetown Shear Zone (DBSZ). The preliminary results confirm that the method was successful in being able to penetrate to about 40 - 50 m in depth. The survey could delineate the presence of the DBSZ to depth and three potential blind pegmatites like targets at depth (see Figure 1). The general location of the pegmatite- like targets identified by the DGPR survey corresponds to geochemical anomalies of pathfinder elements (As, Sb) in historical surface soil assays. Future surveys will follow up on these pegmatites like targets at depth.

The ongoing soil sampling program focuses on the surface expression of the DBSZ that hosts the Greenbushes deposit (see Figure 2). The DBSZ is a steeply dipping, N-S trending shear zone, primarily associated with syntectonic emplacement of the lithium-bearing pegmatites of the Greenbushes mine to the north. Recognised in geophysical data, this prominent geologic feature and the recent mapping helped identify its surface expression through the Greenbushes South project.

Conservation management plans have been submitted (September 2021) to the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions to extend our access to the DBSZ. Once approved, we will undertake further soil sampling, geophysical, and air-core drilling programs. Additionally, we are planning future high-resolution UAV magnetic surveys to identify the target boundaries' scale and investigate if the program could incorporate other geophysical methods. Combined with the historical data, these initial surveys serve as a positive sign for future targeted soil and geophysical surveys along the DBSZ to help identify potential blind pegmatite bodies.

__________________________________________________________________________________

Level 3, 30 Richardson Street, West Perth, WA 6005

PO Box 396, West Perth, WA, 6872

Ph. +61 8 9322 6283

Fax. +61 8 9322 6398

www.galanlithium.com.au

ABN: 87 149 349 646

For personal use only

Commenting on the exploration progress at Greenbushes, Galan Managing Director Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega said: "These geophysical results are exciting as we continue to progress and move forward with exploration on our key tenement holdings in the area. Whilst the identified potential targets on our Greenbushes South JV ground certainly gives us something to smile about, there is more to do to firm up the big geological picture of the system before we can commence drilling. The new data keeps indicating that our tenements are highly prospective for lithium given their proximity to the Greenbushes mine. We look forward to updating the market once more data has been gathered from our new geophysics and soil sampling results."

About Greenbushes South Lithium Project

In January 2021, Galan entered into a sale and joint venture with Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT) for an 80% interest in the Greenbushes South Lithium project ("the Project"), which is located 200 km south of Perth, the capital of Western Australia. With an area of 353 km2, the Project was originally acquired by Lithium Australia NL due to its proximity to the Greenbushes Lithium Mine ('Greenbushes'), given that the Project covers the southern strike projection of the geological structure that hosts Greenbushes. The project area commences about 3km south of the current Greenbushes open pit mining operations.

Greenbushes is currently the largest hard-rock lithium mine in the world, operated since May 2014 by Talison Lithium Pty Ltd, an incorporated joint venture between Tianqi Lithium Corporation (51%) and Albemarle Corporation (49%). Greenbushes produces a concentrate of the lithium mineral, spodumene, to feed both China and Western Australian based mineral conversion plants or consumers of spodumene concentrates in Europe, North America and China. In December 2020, Australian mining company IGO Limited signed a deal to acquire a 24.99% stake in Greenbushes from Tianqi Lithium Corporation.

The Galan Board has authorised this release.

For further information contact:

Juan Pablo ("JP") Vargas de la Vega

Terry Gardiner

Managing Director

Non-Executive Director

Email: jp@galanlithium.com.au

Email: TGardiner@galanlithium.com.au

Tel: +61 8 9322 6283

Tel: + 61 400900377

About Galan

Galan is an ASX listed company exploring for lithium brines within South America's Lithium Triangle on the Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina. Hombre Muerto is proven to host the highest grade and lowest impurity levels within Argentina and is home to Livent Corporation's El Fenix operation and Galaxy Resources and POSCO's Sal de Vida projects. Galan has three projects:

Candelas: a ~15km long by 3-5km wide valley filled channel which project geophysics and drilling have indicated the potential to host a substantial volume of brine and over which a maiden resource estimated 685kt LCE (Oct 2019). Furthermore, Candelas has the potential to provide a substantial amount of processing water by treating its low-grade brines with reverse osmosis, this is without using surface river water from Los Patos River.

Hombre Muerto West (HMW): a ~14km by 1-5km region on the west coast of Hombre Muerto salar neighbouring Livent Corp to the east. HMW is currently comprised of seven concessions - Pata Pila, Rana de Sal, Deceo III, Del Condor, Pucara, Catalina and Santa Barbara. Geophysics and drilling at HMW demonstrated a significant potential of a deep basin. In March 2020, a maiden resource estimate delivered 1.1Mt of LCE for two of the largest concessions (Pata Pila and Rana de Sal). That resource now sits at 2.3Mt of LCE with exploration upside remaining for the rest of the HMW concessions not included in the current indicated resource.

Greenbushes South Lithium Project: Galan has an Exploration Licence application (E70/4629) covering a total area of approximately 43 km2. It is approximately 15kms to the south of the Greenbushes mine. In January 2021, Galan entered into a sale and joint venture with Lithium Australia NL for an 80% interest in the Greenbushes South Lithium project, which is located 200 km south of Perth, the capital of Western Australia. With an area of 353 km2, the project was originally acquired by Lithium Australia NL due to its proximity to the Greenbushes Lithium Mine ('Greenbushes'), given that the project covers the southern strike projection of the geological structure that hosts Greenbushes. The project area commences about 3km south of the current Greenbushes open pit mining operations.

Competent Persons Statement

The information contained herein that relates to exploration results and geology is based on information compiled or reviewed by Dr Luke Milan, who has consulted to the Company. Dr Milan is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposit under consideration and to the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as a Competent Persons as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Dr Milan consents to the inclusion of his name in the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.

For personal use only

Figure 1: Deep ground penetrating radar profiles for the four lines completed. Three potential targets were identified by

Ultramag Geophysics, and the method was capable of identifying the shear zone (DBSZ).

For personal use only

Figure 2: Map of Greenbushes South licence areas and current soil sampling program underway.

ANNEXURE 1

JORC CODE, 2012 EDITION - TABLE 1

only

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut

Ultramag Geophysics undertook a DGPR

techniques

channels, random chips, or specific

survey consisting of a total of 4 lines over the

specialised industry standard measurement

Greenbushes licence areas, totalling

tools appropriate to the minerals under

approximately 5 linear km.

investigation, such as down hole gamma

25Mhz Tx and 50Mhz Rx antennas operated

sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc).

with a 4.5m resolution were coupled with one of

These examples should not be taken as

3 GPS units (Garmin Montana, Triumph RTK, or

use

limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Topcon RTK). Shots taken every 1 s.

Include reference to measures taken to

Rock chip sampling- 4 representative samples

ensure sample representivity and the

weighing 2 - 3 kg were selected from

appropriate calibration of any measurement

orthogneisses and paragneisses, and

tools or systems used.

pegmatites which were interpreted to host

Aspects of the determination of

pegmatite bodies. Four samples of <1kg

mineralisation that are Material to the Public

representative samples of recognised

Report.

pegmatites were selected. Care was taken to

In cases where 'industry standard' work has

ensure the least weathered samples were

collected. Pictures were taken of outcropped,

been done this would be relatively simple

and sampling locations were recorded with

personal

(eg' reverse circulation drilling was used to

GPS.

obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was

Soil Sampling: 272 soil samples, weighing 2 - 3

pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire

kg were collected. All soil samples were taken

assay'). In other cases more explanation

from 'B horizon' soils. Typically, depths ranged

may be required, such as where there is

from 10 - 20 cm some areas depths were > 50

coarse gold that has inherent sampling

cm. Along soil sampling transects samples were

problems. Unusual commodities or

spaced 30 - 50 m apart. Pictures were taken of

mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules)

each soil profile and sampling locations were

may warrant disclosure of detailed

recorded with handheld GPS.

information.

Drilling

Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-

N/A

techniques

hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger,

Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core

diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of

diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other

type, whether core is oriented and if so, by

what method, etc).

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core

N/A

recovery

and chip sample recoveries and results

assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample

For

recovery and ensure representative nature

of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between

sample recovery and grade and whether

sample bias may have occurred due to

preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been

N/A

geologically and geotechnically logged to a

level of detail to support appropriate Mineral

Resource estimation, mining studies and

metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative

in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc)

photography.

The total length and percentage of the

relevant intersections logged.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Galan Lithium Limited published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 22:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GALAN LITHIUM LIMITED
05:59pGALAN LITHIUM : Greenbushes South JV - Potential Targets Identified
PU
11/01Galan Lithium Secures Permits for Plant, Camp Accommodation Build at Argentinean Lithiu..
MT
10/31Galan Lithium Limited Receives Critical Pilot Plant and Camp Permits
CI
09/30Galan Lithium Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
09/29Galan Lithium Completes First Bore Hole at Hombre Muerto West Project in Argentina; Sha..
MT
09/28Galan Lithium Limited Announces First Bore Hole Completed - Further Brine Potential Rev..
CI
09/15GALAN LITHIUM : to Provide ESG Metrics on Supply Chain from Argentinian Lithium Brine Proj..
MT
09/13Galan Lithium Limited and Circulor Ltd. Partner to Commence ESG Traceability
CI
08/18Galan Lithium Limited Announces to Commence Next Drilling Programme at Hombre Muerto We..
CI
08/13GALAN LITHIUM : Raises $37 Million for Argentinean, Australian Projects
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -3,50 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -117x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 319 M 318 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,5%
Chart GALAN LITHIUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Galan Lithium Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALAN LITHIUM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,17 $
Average target price 1,94 $
Spread / Average Target 65,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega General Manager, MD & Director
Mike James Robbins Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Richard Homsany Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel Guillermo Jiménez Schuster Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher William Chalwell Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GALAN LITHIUM LIMITED315.58%318
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.34.57%18 855
ICL GROUP LTD65.95%11 211
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY PHOSAGRO81.74%10 116
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY-12.14%9 871
UPL LIMITED65.02%7 905