Galan Lithium : Greenbushes South JV - Potential Targets Identified

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
Criteria
• JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Sampling
• Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut
• Ultramag Geophysics undertook a DGPR
channels, random chips, or specific
survey consisting of a total of 4 lines over the
specialised industry standard measurement
Greenbushes licence areas, totalling
tools appropriate to the minerals under
approximately 5 linear km.
investigation, such as down hole gamma
• 25Mhz Tx and 50Mhz Rx antennas operated
sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc).
with a 4.5m resolution were coupled with one of
These examples should not be taken as
3 GPS units (Garmin Montana, Triumph RTK, or
limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
Topcon RTK). Shots taken every 1 s.
• Include reference to measures taken to
• Rock chip sampling- 4 representative samples
ensure sample representivity and the
weighing 2 - 3 kg were selected from
appropriate calibration of any measurement
orthogneisses and paragneisses, and
tools or systems used.
pegmatites which were interpreted to host
• Aspects of the determination of
pegmatite bodies. Four samples of <1kg
mineralisation that are Material to the Public
representative samples of recognised
Report.
pegmatites were selected. Care was taken to
• In cases where 'industry standard' work has
ensure the least weathered samples were
collected. Pictures were taken of outcropped,
been done this would be relatively simple
and sampling locations were recorded with
(eg' reverse circulation drilling was used to
GPS.
obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was
• Soil Sampling: 272 soil samples, weighing 2 - 3
pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire
kg were collected. All soil samples were taken
assay'). In other cases more explanation
from 'B horizon' soils. Typically, depths ranged
may be required, such as where there is
from 10 - 20 cm some areas depths were > 50
coarse gold that has inherent sampling
cm. Along soil sampling transects samples were
problems. Unusual commodities or
spaced 30 - 50 m apart. Pictures were taken of
mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules)
each soil profile and sampling locations were
may warrant disclosure of detailed
recorded with handheld GPS.
|
Drilling
• Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-
•
N/A
hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger,
Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core
diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of
diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other
type, whether core is oriented and if so, by
what method, etc).
Drill sample
• Method of recording and assessing core
•
N/A
recovery
and chip sample recoveries and results
assessed.
• Measures taken to maximise sample
For
recovery and ensure representative nature
|
• Whether a relationship exists between
|
sample recovery and grade and whether
sample bias may have occurred due to
preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
Logging
• Whether core and chip samples have been
•
N/A
geologically and geotechnically logged to a
level of detail to support appropriate Mineral
Resource estimation, mining studies and
metallurgical studies.
• Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative
in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc)
photography.
• The total length and percentage of the
relevant intersections logged.
|