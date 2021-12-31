Galan Lithium : Notification regarding unquoted securities - GLN

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
GALAN LITHIUM LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Friday December 31, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
New class - code
Option Expiring 24-Dec-24 Ex $1.30
500,000
31/12/2021
to be confirmed
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
87149349646
1.3
ASX issuer code
GLN
31/12/2021
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
Option Expiring 24-Dec-24 Ex $1.30
+Security type
ISIN code
Options
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
31/12/2021
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under
listing rule 6.1?
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being
issued.
Issued under the Galan Employee Securities Incentive Plan (last approved by shareholders on 27/11/20)
Options Details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 1.30000000
3/12/2024
Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of
For
company option
Other
Description
GLN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme
or a summary of the terms
As per Resolution 10 of GLN AGM NOM dated 29 October 2020
https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/GLN/02301596.pdf
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
250,000 unquoted options (exercisable at $1.30 on or before 24/12/24) vested on 30 November 2021.
Balance of 250,000 unquoted options (exercisable at $1.30 on or before 24/12/24) will vest on 31 May 2022 if employee is still employed by Galan.
Issue details
Number of +securities 500,000
