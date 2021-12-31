Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Galan Lithium Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLN   AU0000021461

GALAN LITHIUM LIMITED

(GLN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Galan Lithium : Notification regarding unquoted securities - GLN

12/31/2021 | 05:37am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

GALAN LITHIUM LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Friday December 31, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

Option Expiring 24-Dec-24 Ex $1.30

500,000

31/12/2021

to be confirmed

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

GALAN LITHIUM LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

87149349646

1.3

ASX issuer code

GLN

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

31/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Option Expiring 24-Dec-24 Ex $1.30

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

use

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

31/12/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

personal

No

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under

listing rule 6.1?

Yes

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

issued.

Issued under the Galan Employee Securities Incentive Plan (last approved by shareholders on 27/11/20)

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 1.30000000

3/12/2024

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of

For

company option

Other

Description

GLN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme

or a summary of the terms

As per Resolution 10 of GLN AGM NOM dated 29 October 2020

https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/GLN/02301596.pdf

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

250,000 unquoted options (exercisable at $1.30 on or before 24/12/24) vested on 30 November 2021.

Balance of 250,000 unquoted options (exercisable at $1.30 on or before 24/12/24) will vest on 31 May 2022 if employee is still employed by Galan.

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities 500,000

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Galan Lithium Limited published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 05:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GALAN LITHIUM LIMITED
05:37aGALAN LITHIUM : Application for quotation of securities - GLN
PU
12/17GALAN LITHIUM : Application for quotation of securities - GLN
PU
12/14Galan Lithium Awards Feasibility Study for Argentinean Lithium Project to Hatch
MT
12/12Galan Lithium Limited Provides a Progress Update Report for its 100% Owned Hombre Muert..
CI
12/08GALAN LITHIUM : Updated HMW Economic Study - NPV Increases to US$2.2b
PU
12/08Galan Lithium Limited Announces Updated Economic Study for HMW Project
CI
12/03GALAN LITHIUM : Application for quotation of securities - GLN
PU
11/29GALAN LITHIUM : Excellent PEA Results for Candelas Project
PU
11/26Alpha Lithium Corporation - INVESTOR INTEL, Top 5 lithium junior mines with huge potent..
AQ
11/19GALAN LITHIUM : Application for quotation of securities - GLN
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -0,29 M - -0,21 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 424 M 424 M 314 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart GALAN LITHIUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Galan Lithium Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALAN LITHIUM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,44 $
Average target price 2,01 $
Spread / Average Target 39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega General Manager, MD & Director
Mike James Robbins Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Richard Homsany Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel Guillermo Jiménez Schuster Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher William Chalwell Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GALAN LITHIUM LIMITED406.49%424
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.5.12%14 648
ICL GROUP LTD83.44%12 846
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY PHOSAGRO86.18%10 298
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY-20.16%8 824
UPL LIMITED60.26%7 756