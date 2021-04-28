Galane Gold : 2020 Annual Information Form

TSXV: GG OTCQB: GGGOF ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 April 28, 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS CORPORATE STRUCTURE ................................................................................................................... 4 GENERAL DEVELOPMENT OF THE BUSINESS .............................................................................. 5 DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS..................................................................................................... 11 DIVIDEND RECORD AND POLICY.................................................................................................... 19 DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STRUCTURE...................................................................................... 19 MARKET FOR SECURITIES ................................................................................................................ 19 ESCROWED SECURITIES AND SECURITIES SUBJECT TO RESTRICTION ON TRANSFER ........................................................................................................................................................ 20 DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE OFFICERS ..................................................................................... 20 CEASE TRADE ORDERS, BANKRUPTCIES, PENALTIES OR SANCTIONS ............................. 21 CONFLICTS OF INTEREST.................................................................................................................. 22 LEGAL PROCEEDINGS AND REGULATORY ACTIONS .............................................................. 23 INTEREST OF MANAGEMENT AND OTHERS IN MATERIAL TRANSACTIONS .................. 23 TRANSFER AGENT AND REGISTRAR ............................................................................................. 23 MATERIAL CONTRACTS .................................................................................................................... 23 INTERESTS OF EXPERTS .................................................................................................................... 23 AUDIT COMMITTEE............................................................................................................................. 24 RISK FACTORS....................................................................................................................................... 25 ADDITIONAL INFORMATION............................................................................................................ 39 EXHIBIT "A" AUDIT COMMITTEE CHARTER............................................................................ A-1 EXHIBIT "B" SUMMARY FROM MUPANE TECHNICAL REPORT......................................... B-1 EXHIBIT "C" SUMMARY FROM GALAXY TECHNICAL REPORT......................................... C-1 -i-

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This Annual Information Form ("AIF"), and the documents incorporated herein by reference, contain forward-looking statements regarding the future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities of Galane Gold Ltd. ("Galane" or the "Corporation"). Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, are forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of Galane set out under "Description of the Business". These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Galane's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Some of the risks which could affect future results and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to: the Corporation's dependence on two mineral projects; gold price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Corporation's mining activities in Republic of Botswana ("Botswana") and the Republic of South Africa ("South Africa"); regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to the Corporation's exploration, development, plant expansion and mining activities being situated in Botswana and South Africa; risks relating to reliance on the Corporation's management team and outside contractors; risks regarding mineral resources and reserves; the Corporation's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks arising from the Corporation's fair value estimates with respect to the carrying amount of mineral interests; mining tax regimes; the Corporation's need to replace reserves depleted by production; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; reclamation costs and related liabilities; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; lack of infrastructure; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; health risks in Africa; supply chain disruptions, major health issues, pandemics, and COVID-19; the Corporation's interactions with surrounding communities and artisanal miners; the Corporation's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; risks related to the acquisition of the Summit Assets relating to the Summit Mine (as such terms are defined below); risks related to ramping-up production; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; development of the Corporation's exploration properties into commercially viable mines; risks arising from holding derivative instruments; risks related to climate change; risks related to information security; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Corporation; risks related to the market perception of junior gold companies; and litigation risk. Details of the risk factors relating to Galane and its business are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" below. In addition to the factors set out above and those identified under the heading "Risk Factors" below, other factors not currently viewed as material could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Although Galane has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors and risks that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this AIF are based on numerous assumptions regarding Galane's present and future business strategies and the environment in which Galane will operate in the future, including, -2-

without limitation, assumptions regarding expected gold production, gold prices, business and operating strategies, exploration results, renewal of the Corporation's mining and prospecting licences and Galane's ability to operate on a profitable basis. Galane does not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this report, except as may be required by law. The mineral resource figures referred to in this AIF are estimates, and no assurances can be given that the indicated levels of gold will be produced. Such estimates are expressions of judgment based on knowledge, mining experience, analysis of drilling results and industry practices. Valid estimates made at a given time may significantly change when new information becomes available. While the Corporation believes that the resource estimates included in this AIF are well established, by their nature resource estimates are imprecise and depend, to a certain extent, upon statistical inferences which may ultimately prove unreliable. If such estimates are inaccurate or are reduced in the future, it could have a material adverse impact on the Corporation. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Inferred mineral resources are estimated on limited information not sufficient to verify geological and grade continuity or to allow technical and economic parameters to be applied. Inferred mineral resources are too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them to enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is no certainty that mineral resources can be upgraded to mineral reserves through continued exploration. CERTAIN DEFINITIONS, CONVENTIONS AND CURRENCY PRESENTATION This AIF has been prepared using a number of conventions, which a reader should consider when reading the information contained herein. The term "Corporation" or "Galane", is a reference to Galane Gold Ltd. itself, or to Galane Gold Ltd. and its consolidated subsidiaries, as the context requires. Unless otherwise indicated, all dollar amounts in this AIF are expressed in Canadian dollars. TECHNICAL INFORMATION The Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources estimations for the Mupane Property and Galaxy Property (each as defined below) have been prepared in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards. The following definitions are reproduced from the CIM Definition Standards: A "Mineral Resource" is a concentration or occurrence of solid material of economic interest in or on the Earth's crust in such form, grade or quality and quantity that there are reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction. The location, quantity, grade or quality, continuity and other geological characteristics of a Mineral Resource are known, estimated or interpreted from specific geological evidence and knowledge, including sampling. Mineral Resources are sub-divided, in order of increasing geological confidence, into Inferred, Indicated and Measured categories. An "Inferred Mineral Resource" is that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity. An Inferred Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. -3-

An "Indicated Mineral Resource" is that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity, grade or quality, densities, shape and physical characteristics are estimated with sufficient confidence to allow the application of Modifying Factors (as defined below) in sufficient detail to support mine planning and evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit. Geological evidence is derived from adequately detailed and reliable exploration, sampling and testing and is sufficient to assume geological and grade or quality continuity between points of observation. An Indicated Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to a Measured Mineral Resource and may only be converted to a Probable Mineral Reserve. A "Measured Mineral Resource" is that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity, grade or quality, densities, shape, and physical characteristics are estimated with confidence sufficient to allow the application of Modifying Factors to support detailed mine planning and final evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit. Geological evidence is derived from detailed and reliable exploration, sampling and testing and is sufficient to confirm geological and grade or quality continuity between points of observation. A Measured Mineral Resource has a higher level of confidence than that applying to either an Indicated Mineral Resource or an Inferred Mineral Resource. It may be converted to a Proven Mineral Reserve or to a Probable Mineral Reserve. A "Mineral Reserve" is the economically mineable part of a Measured and/or Indicated Mineral Resource. It includes diluting materials and allowances for losses, which may occur when the material is mined or extracted and is defined by studies at pre-feasibility or feasibility level as appropriate that include application of Modifying Factors. Such studies demonstrate that, at the time of reporting, extraction could reasonably be justified. The reference point at which Mineral Reserves are defined, usually the point where the ore is delivered to the processing plant, must be stated. It is important that, in all situations where the reference point is different, such as for a saleable product, a clarifying statement is included to ensure that the reader is fully informed as to what is being reported. The public disclosure of a Mineral Reserve must be demonstrated by a pre-feasibility study or feasibility study. A "Probable Mineral Reserve" is the economically mineable part of an Indicated, and in some circumstances, a Measured Mineral Resource. The confidence in the Modifying Factors applying to a Probable Mineral Reserve is lower than that applying to a Proven Mineral Reserve. A "Proven Mineral Reserve" is the economically mineable part of a Measured Mineral Resource. A Proven Mineral Reserve implies a high degree of confidence in the Modifying Factors. For the purposes of the CIM Definition Standards, "Modifying Factors" are considerations used to convert Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves. These include, but are not restricted to, mining, processing, metallurgical, infrastructure, economic, marketing, legal, environmental, social and governmental factors CORPORATE STRUCTURE The Corporation was incorporated on October 24, 2007 as "Carlaw Capital III Corp." pursuant to the filing of articles of incorporation under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario). The articles of incorporation of the Corporation were amended by the filing of articles of amendment dated May 28, 2008, to delete share transfer restrictions. On August 30, 2011, the Corporation's articles were amended to consolidate its common shares (the "Common Shares") at a ratio of 4:1 and to change its name to "Galane Gold Ltd.". The registered office of the Corporation is located at 181 Bay Street, Suite 1800, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2T9 and the head office of the Corporation is located at Farm 75 NQ, North East District, Francistown, Botswana. The Common Shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") under the -4-