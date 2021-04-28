Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Galane Gold Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GG   CA36316B1085

GALANE GOLD LTD.

(GG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 04/28 10:11:32 am
0.24 CAD   +4.35%
11:26aGALANE GOLD  : 2020 Annual Information Form
PU
08:08aGalane Gold Ltd. Releases Financial and Operating Results for 2020
GL
04/08GALANE GOLD  : Agrees to Buy Summit Mine in New Mexico
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Galane Gold : 2020 Annual Information Form

04/28/2021 | 11:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TSXV: GG

OTCQB: GGGOF

ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM

FOR THE YEAR ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2020

April 28, 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CORPORATE STRUCTURE ...................................................................................................................

4

GENERAL DEVELOPMENT OF THE BUSINESS ..............................................................................

5

DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS.....................................................................................................

11

DIVIDEND RECORD AND POLICY....................................................................................................

19

DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STRUCTURE......................................................................................

19

MARKET FOR SECURITIES ................................................................................................................

19

ESCROWED SECURITIES AND SECURITIES SUBJECT TO RESTRICTION ON TRANSFER

........................................................................................................................................................

20

DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE OFFICERS .....................................................................................

20

CEASE TRADE ORDERS, BANKRUPTCIES, PENALTIES OR SANCTIONS .............................

21

CONFLICTS OF INTEREST..................................................................................................................

22

LEGAL PROCEEDINGS AND REGULATORY ACTIONS ..............................................................

23

INTEREST OF MANAGEMENT AND OTHERS IN MATERIAL TRANSACTIONS ..................

23

TRANSFER AGENT AND REGISTRAR .............................................................................................

23

MATERIAL CONTRACTS ....................................................................................................................

23

INTERESTS OF EXPERTS ....................................................................................................................

23

AUDIT COMMITTEE.............................................................................................................................

24

RISK FACTORS.......................................................................................................................................

25

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION............................................................................................................

39

EXHIBIT "A" AUDIT COMMITTEE CHARTER............................................................................

A-1

EXHIBIT "B" SUMMARY FROM MUPANE TECHNICAL REPORT.........................................

B-1

EXHIBIT "C" SUMMARY FROM GALAXY TECHNICAL REPORT.........................................

C-1

-i-

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Annual Information Form ("AIF"), and the documents incorporated herein by reference, contain forward-looking statements regarding the future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities of Galane Gold Ltd. ("Galane" or the "Corporation"). Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, are forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of Galane set out under "Description of the Business". These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Galane's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Some of the risks which could affect future results and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to: the Corporation's dependence on two mineral projects; gold price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Corporation's mining activities in Republic of Botswana ("Botswana") and the Republic of South Africa ("South Africa"); regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to the Corporation's exploration, development, plant expansion and mining activities being situated in Botswana and South Africa; risks relating to reliance on the Corporation's management team and outside contractors; risks regarding mineral resources and reserves; the Corporation's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks arising from the Corporation's fair value estimates with respect to the carrying amount of mineral interests; mining tax regimes; the Corporation's need to replace reserves depleted by production; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; reclamation costs and related liabilities; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; lack of infrastructure; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; health risks in Africa; supply chain disruptions, major health issues, pandemics, and COVID-19; the Corporation's interactions with surrounding communities and artisanal miners; the Corporation's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; risks related to the acquisition of the Summit Assets relating to the Summit Mine (as such terms are defined below); risks related to ramping-up production; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; development of the Corporation's exploration properties into commercially viable mines; risks arising from holding derivative instruments; risks related to climate change; risks related to information security; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Corporation; risks related to the market perception of junior gold companies; and litigation risk. Details of the risk factors relating to Galane and its business are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" below.

In addition to the factors set out above and those identified under the heading "Risk Factors" below, other factors not currently viewed as material could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Although Galane has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors and risks that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this AIF are based on numerous assumptions regarding Galane's present and future business strategies and the environment in which Galane will operate in the future, including,

-2-

without limitation, assumptions regarding expected gold production, gold prices, business and operating strategies, exploration results, renewal of the Corporation's mining and prospecting licences and Galane's ability to operate on a profitable basis. Galane does not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this report, except as may be required by law.

The mineral resource figures referred to in this AIF are estimates, and no assurances can be given that the indicated levels of gold will be produced. Such estimates are expressions of judgment based on knowledge, mining experience, analysis of drilling results and industry practices. Valid estimates made at a given time may significantly change when new information becomes available. While the Corporation believes that the resource estimates included in this AIF are well established, by their nature resource estimates are imprecise and depend, to a certain extent, upon statistical inferences which may ultimately prove unreliable. If such estimates are inaccurate or are reduced in the future, it could have a material adverse impact on the Corporation.

Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Inferred mineral resources are estimated on limited information not sufficient to verify geological and grade continuity or to allow technical and economic parameters to be applied. Inferred mineral resources are too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them to enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is no certainty that mineral resources can be upgraded to mineral reserves through continued exploration.

CERTAIN DEFINITIONS, CONVENTIONS AND CURRENCY PRESENTATION

This AIF has been prepared using a number of conventions, which a reader should consider when reading the information contained herein. The term "Corporation" or "Galane", is a reference to Galane Gold Ltd. itself, or to Galane Gold Ltd. and its consolidated subsidiaries, as the context requires.

Unless otherwise indicated, all dollar amounts in this AIF are expressed in Canadian dollars.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

The Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources estimations for the Mupane Property and Galaxy Property (each as defined below) have been prepared in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards. The following definitions are reproduced from the CIM Definition Standards:

A "Mineral Resource" is a concentration or occurrence of solid material of economic interest in or on the Earth's crust in such form, grade or quality and quantity that there are reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction. The location, quantity, grade or quality, continuity and other geological characteristics of a Mineral Resource are known, estimated or interpreted from specific geological evidence and knowledge, including sampling. Mineral Resources are sub-divided, in order of increasing geological confidence, into Inferred, Indicated and Measured categories.

An "Inferred Mineral Resource" is that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity. An Inferred Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.

-3-

An "Indicated Mineral Resource" is that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity, grade or quality, densities, shape and physical characteristics are estimated with sufficient confidence to allow the application of Modifying Factors (as defined below) in sufficient detail to support mine planning and evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit. Geological evidence is derived from adequately detailed and reliable exploration, sampling and testing and is sufficient to assume geological and grade or quality continuity between points of observation. An Indicated Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to a Measured Mineral Resource and may only be converted to a Probable Mineral Reserve.

A "Measured Mineral Resource" is that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity, grade or quality, densities, shape, and physical characteristics are estimated with confidence sufficient to allow the application of Modifying Factors to support detailed mine planning and final evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit. Geological evidence is derived from detailed and reliable exploration, sampling and testing and is sufficient to confirm geological and grade or quality continuity between points of observation. A Measured Mineral Resource has a higher level of confidence than that applying to either an Indicated Mineral Resource or an Inferred Mineral Resource. It may be converted to a Proven Mineral Reserve or to a Probable Mineral Reserve.

A "Mineral Reserve" is the economically mineable part of a Measured and/or Indicated Mineral Resource. It includes diluting materials and allowances for losses, which may occur when the material is mined or extracted and is defined by studies at pre-feasibility or feasibility level as appropriate that include application of Modifying Factors. Such studies demonstrate that, at the time of reporting, extraction could reasonably be justified. The reference point at which Mineral Reserves are defined, usually the point where the ore is delivered to the processing plant, must be stated. It is important that, in all situations where the reference point is different, such as for a saleable product, a clarifying statement is included to ensure that the reader is fully informed as to what is being reported. The public disclosure of a Mineral Reserve must be demonstrated by a pre-feasibility study or feasibility study.

A "Probable Mineral Reserve" is the economically mineable part of an Indicated, and in some circumstances, a Measured Mineral Resource. The confidence in the Modifying Factors applying to a Probable Mineral Reserve is lower than that applying to a Proven Mineral Reserve.

A "Proven Mineral Reserve" is the economically mineable part of a Measured Mineral Resource. A Proven Mineral Reserve implies a high degree of confidence in the Modifying Factors.

For the purposes of the CIM Definition Standards, "Modifying Factors" are considerations used to convert Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves. These include, but are not restricted to, mining, processing, metallurgical, infrastructure, economic, marketing, legal, environmental, social and governmental factors

CORPORATE STRUCTURE

The Corporation was incorporated on October 24, 2007 as "Carlaw Capital III Corp." pursuant to the filing of articles of incorporation under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario). The articles of incorporation of the Corporation were amended by the filing of articles of amendment dated May 28, 2008, to delete share transfer restrictions. On August 30, 2011, the Corporation's articles were amended to consolidate its common shares (the "Common Shares") at a ratio of 4:1 and to change its name to "Galane Gold Ltd.". The registered office of the Corporation is located at 181 Bay Street, Suite 1800, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2T9 and the head office of the Corporation is located at Farm 75 NQ, North East District, Francistown, Botswana. The Common Shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") under the

-4-

Disclaimer

Galane Gold Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 15:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GALANE GOLD LTD.
11:26aGALANE GOLD  : 2020 Annual Information Form
PU
08:08aGalane Gold Ltd. Releases Financial and Operating Results for 2020
GL
04/08GALANE GOLD  : Agrees to Buy Summit Mine in New Mexico
MT
04/08Galane Gold Announces Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Acquisition o..
GL
03/22GALANE GOLD  : Prices Three Year Full Warrant For $9 Million Private Placement W..
MT
03/22GALANE GOLD  : Confirms the Pricing of the Three Year Full Warrant for the Annou..
AQ
03/18GALANE GOLD  : Announces Proposed Acquisition of the Summit Mine in New Mexico; ..
PU
03/17GALANE GOLD  : Announces proposed acquisition of the summit mine in new mexico, ..
AQ
03/16GALANE GOLD  : IIROC Trading Resumption - GG
AQ
03/16Galane Gold Acquiring New Mexico Gold and Silver Mine, Mill, For U$17 Million
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 49,4 M - -
Net income 2020 3,91 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,27x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 47,3 M 47,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 207
Free-Float 88,6%
Chart GALANE GOLD LTD.
Duration : Period :
Galane Gold Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,50 $
Last Close Price 0,19 $
Spread / Highest target 171%
Spread / Average Target 171%
Spread / Lowest Target 171%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nicholas Brodie Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gavin Vandervegt Chief Financial Officer
Ravi Sood Chairman
Wayne Hatton-Jones Chief Operating Officer
Amar Bhalla Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALANE GOLD LTD.0.00%47
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION9.09%27 066
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED3.09%8 756
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-3.81%6 374
CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD.-12.95%4 001
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK23.51%3 960
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ