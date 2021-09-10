Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Galantas Gold Corporation
  News
  Summary
    GAL   CA36315W3012

GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION

(GAL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BTV News Alert Video: Galantas Gold Corporation - Northern Ireland's First Gold Mine

09/10/2021 | 01:20am EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2021) - Galantas Gold Corporation (TSXV: GAL) (AIM: GAL) - Galantas Gold trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GAL.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://b-tv.com/investor-alert-galantas-gold-corporation-irelands-first-gold-mine/

Galantas Gold Corporation (TSXV: GAL) (AIM: GAL)

Galantas Gold was featured on BNN Bloomberg Aug 27th to Sept 2nd, 2021, throughout the day and evenings

https://www.galantas.com/

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada's longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces News Alerts and branding/ awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/96107


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -3,23 M -2,55 M -2,55 M
Net Debt 2020 4,75 M 3,75 M 3,75 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,64x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 37,9 M 29,9 M 29,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 2 140x
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 51,6%
Chart GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Galantas Gold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mario Stifano Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Buckley Chief Financial Officer
Roisin A. Magee Independent Chairman
Brendan Morris Chief Operating Officer
James Bernard Clancy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION104.00%30
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION15.57%27 761
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-11.19%7 713
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC3.71%6 034
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-24.25%5 200
CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD.-7.26%3 942