Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Galantas Gold Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAL   CA36315W3012

GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION

(GAL)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:45 2022-09-14 pm EDT
0.5000 CAD   -3.85%
09/01GALANTAS GOLD : August 2022
PU
08/31Galantas Gold Raises $5 Million for Exploration in Northern Ireland
MT
08/30Galantas Gold Raises C$6.9 Million in a Private Placement of Share Units
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Galantas Gold Announces Engagement of QME for Underground Development Towards Joshua Vein at Omagh Project

09/15/2022 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galantas Gold Corporation (TSX-V & AIM: GAL; OTCQX: GALKF) (“Galantas” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Flintridge Resources Limited has appointed QME Limited of Navan, Ireland, as a mining contractor to develop the access and exploration drives to the Joshua Vein at its Omagh Gold Project in Northern Ireland.

QME’s project scope comprises a total of 600 metres of underground development and is expected to commence in January 2023. Development to an exploration drive is expected to be completed by May 2023, followed by access drives to two mining levels at the Joshua Vein in Q3 2023.

Mario Stifano, CEO of Galantas, commented: “This project is very exciting on two major fronts – to allow early detailed exploration drilling at depth on the Joshua Vein and simultaneously increase production capability from the Joshua Vein to supplement production from the Kearney Vein. This will greatly assist in fully defining resources at the Joshua Vein while bringing the Omagh Mine to a stable level of production. With intercepts such as 17.4 grams per tonne gold and 74.6 grams per tonne silver over a 13.1-metre intersect, we look forward to continued drilling success along the new exploration drive at Joshua.”

Figure 1: Joshua Vein long-section view showing three proposed ‘dilation zone’ trends that dip between 24-30 degrees.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/260ba6b3-6150-45f4-8550-3a3280c0eaeb

QME was founded in 1985 and is an experienced mining services provider engaged in mine development and the supply of new and re-manufactured equipment for underground and open pit use. QME is currently engaged in mining contracts in Ireland and Portugal and has prior experience in mining projects in the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland and Scotland. Current and past clients include Tara Mines, Dalradian Gold, Lundin Mining and Barrick Gold.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the retained EU law version of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (the "UK MAR") which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. The information is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of the UK MAR. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

About Galantas Gold Corporation

Galantas Gold Corporation is a Canadian public company that trades on the TSX Venture Exchange and the London Stock Exchange AIM market, both under the symbol GAL. It also trades on the OTCQX Exchange under the symbol GALKF. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by operating and expanding gold production and resources at the Omagh Project in Northern Ireland.

Enquiries

Galantas Gold Corporation
Mario Stifano: Chief Executive Officer
Email: info@galantas.com
Website: www.galantas.com
Telephone: +44(0)28 8224 1100

Grant Thornton UK LLP (AIM Nomad)
Philip Secrett, Harrison Clarke, George Grainger, Samuel Littler
Telephone: +44(0)20 7383 5100

Panmure Gordon & Co (AIM Joint Broker & Corporate Adviser)
Hugh Rich, John Prior
Telephone: +44(0)20 7886 2500

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (AIM Joint Broker)
David Hignell, Charlie Bouverat (Corporate Finance)
Grant Barker (Sales & Broking)
Telephone: +44(0)20 3470 0470

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws, including the results of exploration programs, and mine development at the Omagh Gold Project. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by Galantas in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that Galantas believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause Galantas’ actual results, the performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward looking statements or strategy, including: gold price volatility; discrepancies between actual and estimated production, actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries and throughputs; mining operational risk, geological uncertainties; regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulatory restrictions and liability; risks of sovereign involvement; speculative nature of gold exploration; dilution; competition; loss of or availability of key employees; additional funding requirements; uncertainties regarding planning and other permitting issues; and defective title to mineral claims or property. These factors and others that could affect Galantas’ forward-looking statements are discussed in greater detail in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Galantas’ Management Discussion & Analysis of the financial statements of Galantas and elsewhere in documents filed from time to time with the Canadian provincial securities regulators and other regulatory authorities. These factors should be considered carefully, and persons reviewing this press release should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Galantas has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release, except as required by law. 


All news about GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION
09/01GALANTAS GOLD : August 2022
PU
08/31Galantas Gold Raises $5 Million for Exploration in Northern Ireland
MT
08/30Galantas Gold Raises C$6.9 Million in a Private Placement of Share Units
MT
08/30Galantas gold announces closing of c$6.9 million private placement of units
AQ
08/30Galantas Gold Corporation announced that it has received CAD 6.900003 million in fundin..
CI
08/29Galantas Reports Financial Results for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
AQ
08/26Galantas Gold Loses 13% as Trims Q2 Loss Year Over Year
MT
08/26Galantas Gold Trims Q2 Loss Year Over Year
MT
08/26Earnings Flash (GAL.L) GALANTAS GOLD Reports H1 Loss C$-0.02
MT
08/26Earnings Flash (GAL.L) GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION Reports H1 Loss C$-0.02
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 17,7 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
Net income 2022 3,30 M 2,51 M 2,51 M
Net Debt 2022 8,29 M 6,30 M 6,30 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 51,5 M 39,1 M 39,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,38x
EV / Sales 2023 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 63,4%
Chart GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Galantas Gold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,50
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mario Stifano Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alan Buckley Chief Financial Officer
Roisin A. Magee Independent Chairman
Brendan Morris Chief Operating Officer
James Bernard Clancy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION0.00%39
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION-8.23%23 438
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-20.09%7 267
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP.,LTD-6.93%5 474
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC-4.44%4 973
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK-5.78%3 329