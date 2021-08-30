Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Galantas Gold Corporation
  News
  Summary
    GAL   CA36315W3012

GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION

(GAL)
Galantas Gold : Financial Statements Q2 2021

08/30/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

NOTICE TO READER

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Galantas Gold Corporation (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of management. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.

Galantas Gold Corporation

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

As at

As at

June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

ASSETS

Current assets

$

6,142,477

Cash and cash equivalents

$

612,094

Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses (note 4)

751,128

594,960

Inventories (note 5)

143,858

81,169

Total current assets

7,037,463

1,288,223

Non-current assets

21,886,598

Property, plant and equipment (note 6)

21,158,103

Long-term deposit (note 8)

513,780

521,430

Exploration and evaluation assets (note 7)

827,182

750,741

Total non-current assets

23,227,560

22,430,274

Total assets

$

30,265,023

$

23,718,497

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

$

2,390,715

Accounts payable and other liabilities (notes 9 and 16)

$

1,350,142

Current portion of financing facilities (note 10)

-

2,186,272

Due to related parties (note 14)

100,842

5,461,893

Total current liabilities

2,491,557

8,998,307

Non-current liabilities

4,601,474

Non-current portion of financing facilities (note 10)

-

Due to related parties (note 14)

2,577,137

-

Decommissioning liability (note 8)

594,906

598,275

Total non-current liabilities

7,773,517

598,275

Total liabilities

10,265,074

9,596,582

Equity

57,559,598

Share capital (note 11(a)(b))

52,933,594

Reserves

14,514,682

9,734,121

Deficit

(52,074,331)

(48,545,800)

Total equity

19,999,949

14,121,915

Total equity and liabilities

$

30,265,023

$

23,718,497

The notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

Going concern (note 1)

Incorporation and nature of operations (note 2)

Contingency (note 16)

Events after the reporting period (note 17)

- 1 -

Galantas Gold Corporation

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three Months

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues

$

-

$

-

Sales of concentrate (note 13)

$

-

$

-

Cost and expenses of operations

61,333

107,481

Cost of sales

31,239

67,075

Depreciation (note 6)

87,088

84,391

159,153

173,118

148,421

115,630

266,634

240,193

Loss before general administrative and other

expenses

(148,421)

(115,630)

(266,634)

(240,193)

General administrative expenses

81,951

226,034

Management and administration wages (note 14)

143,114

284,336

Other operating expenses

39,835

57,360

72,415

151,420

Accounting and corporate

73,273

15,109

88,457

29,253

Legal and audit

31,464

28,834

80,637

70,952

Stock-based compensation (note 11(d))

1,230,510

12,064

1,235,141

(4,224)

Shareholder communication and investor relations

116,888

45,882

176,741

92,958

Transfer agent

9,046

26,738

11,907

54,474

Director fees (note 14)

15,500

8,500

24,000

14,750

General office

7,770

2,776

11,339

5,489

Accretion expenses (notes 8 and 10)

27,856

164,797

132,416

310,918

Loan interest and bank charges less deposit

80,780

160,883

interest (notes 10 and 14)

145,553

297,169

Financing costs (note 10)

1,004,182

-

1,004,182

-

Other expenses

2,719,055

650,727

3,224,152

1,307,495

21,092

37,745

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

25,784

(75,232)

21,092

25,784

37,745

(75,232)

Net loss for the period

$

(2,888,568)

$

(792,141)

$

(3,528,531)

$

(1,472,456)

Basic and diluted net loss per share (note 12)

$

(0.05)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.07)

$

(0.05)

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding - basic and diluted

60,494,975

32,321,472

53,501,436

32,321,472

The notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

- 2 -

Galantas Gold Corporation

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three Months

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net loss for the period

$

(2,888,568)

$

(792,141)

$

(3,528,531)

$ (1,472,456)

Other comprehensive loss

Items that will be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss

Exchange differences on translating foreign

(198,369)

(295,294)

operations

(670,131)

(287,422)

Total comprehensive loss

$

(3,086,937)

$

(1,462,272)

$

(3,823,825)

$ (1,759,878)

The notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

- 3 -

Galantas Gold Corporation

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2021

2020

Operating activities

$

(3,528,531)

Net loss for the period

$

(1,472,456)

Adjustment for:

159,153

Depreciation (note 6)

173,118

Stock-based compensation (note 11(d))

1,235,141

(4,224)

Accrued interest (notes 10 and 14)

158,239

295,889

Foreign exchange loss

344,243

53,274

Accretion expenses (notes 8 and 10)

132,416

310,918

Financing costs (note 10)

1,004,182

-

Non-cash working capital items:

(168,600)

Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

26,588

Inventories

(64,831)

(427,718)

Accounts payable and other liabilities

124,053

(422,474)

Due to related parties

(67,781)

168,784

Net cash and cash equivalents used in operating activities

(672,316)

(1,298,301)

Investing activities

(1,194,831)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(345,669)

Exploration and evaluation assets

(87,456)

(57,119)

Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities

(1,282,287)

(402,788)

Financing activities

7,998,980

Proceeds of private placements (note 11(b)(i))

-

Share issue costs

(783,262)

-

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

330,000

-

Repayment of financing facilities (note 10)

(23,802)

(8,353)

Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) financing activities

7,521,916

(8,353)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

5,567,313

(1,709,442)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash held in foreign currencies

(36,930)

(4,025)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

612,094

1,913,420

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

6,142,477

$

199,953

Cash

$

6,142,477

$

199,953

Cash equivalents

-

-

Cash and cash equivalents

$

6,142,477

$

199,953

The notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

- 4 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Galantas Gold Corporation published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 21:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
