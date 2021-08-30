Galantas Gold : Financial Statements Q2 2021

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Galantas Gold Corporation (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of management. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.
Galantas Gold Corporation
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
As at
As at
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current assets
$
6,142,477
Cash and cash equivalents
$
612,094
Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses (note 4)
751,128
594,960
Inventories (note 5)
143,858
81,169
Total current assets
7,037,463
1,288,223
Non-current assets
21,886,598
Property, plant and equipment (note 6)
21,158,103
Long-term deposit (note 8)
513,780
521,430
Exploration and evaluation assets (note 7)
827,182
750,741
Total non-current assets
23,227,560
22,430,274
Total assets
$
30,265,023
$
23,718,497
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
$
2,390,715
Accounts payable and other liabilities (notes 9 and 16)
$
1,350,142
Current portion of financing facilities (note 10)
-
2,186,272
Due to related parties (note 14)
100,842
5,461,893
Total current liabilities
2,491,557
8,998,307
Non-current liabilities
4,601,474
Non-current portion of financing facilities (note 10)
-
Due to related parties (note 14)
2,577,137
-
Decommissioning liability (note 8)
594,906
598,275
Total non-current liabilities
7,773,517
598,275
Total liabilities
10,265,074
9,596,582
Equity
57,559,598
Share capital (note 11(a)(b))
52,933,594
Reserves
14,514,682
9,734,121
Deficit
(52,074,331)
(48,545,800)
Total equity
19,999,949
14,121,915
Total equity and liabilities
$
30,265,023
$
23,718,497
The notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.
Going concern (note 1)
Incorporation and nature of operations (note 2)
Contingency (note 16)
Events after the reporting period (note 17)
Galantas Gold Corporation
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Three Months
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues
$
-
$
-
Sales of concentrate (note 13)
$
-
$
-
Cost and expenses of operations
61,333
107,481
Cost of sales
31,239
67,075
Depreciation (note 6)
87,088
84,391
159,153
173,118
148,421
115,630
266,634
240,193
Loss before general administrative and other
expenses
(148,421)
(115,630)
(266,634)
(240,193)
General administrative expenses
81,951
226,034
Management and administration wages (note 14)
143,114
284,336
Other operating expenses
39,835
57,360
72,415
151,420
Accounting and corporate
73,273
15,109
88,457
29,253
Legal and audit
31,464
28,834
80,637
70,952
Stock-based compensation (note 11(d))
1,230,510
12,064
1,235,141
(4,224)
Shareholder communication and investor relations
116,888
45,882
176,741
92,958
Transfer agent
9,046
26,738
11,907
54,474
Director fees (note 14)
15,500
8,500
24,000
14,750
General office
7,770
2,776
11,339
5,489
Accretion expenses (notes 8 and 10)
27,856
164,797
132,416
310,918
Loan interest and bank charges less deposit
80,780
160,883
interest (notes 10 and 14)
145,553
297,169
Financing costs (note 10)
1,004,182
-
1,004,182
-
Other expenses
2,719,055
650,727
3,224,152
1,307,495
21,092
37,745
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
25,784
(75,232)
21,092
25,784
37,745
(75,232)
Net loss for the period
$
(2,888,568)
$
(792,141)
$
(3,528,531)
$
(1,472,456)
Basic and diluted net loss per share (note 12)
$
(0.05)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.07)
$
(0.05)
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding - basic and diluted
60,494,975
32,321,472
53,501,436
32,321,472
The notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.
Galantas Gold Corporation
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Three Months
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net loss for the period
$
(2,888,568)
$
(792,141)
$
(3,528,531)
$ (1,472,456)
Other comprehensive loss
Items that will be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss
Exchange differences on translating foreign
(198,369)
(295,294)
operations
(670,131)
(287,422)
Total comprehensive loss
$
(3,086,937)
$
(1,462,272)
$
(3,823,825)
$ (1,759,878)
The notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.
Galantas Gold Corporation
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2021
2020
Operating activities
$
(3,528,531)
Net loss for the period
$
(1,472,456)
Adjustment for:
159,153
Depreciation (note 6)
173,118
Stock-based compensation (note 11(d))
1,235,141
(4,224)
Accrued interest (notes 10 and 14)
158,239
295,889
Foreign exchange loss
344,243
53,274
Accretion expenses (notes 8 and 10)
132,416
310,918
Financing costs (note 10)
1,004,182
-
Non-cash working capital items:
(168,600)
Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
26,588
Inventories
(64,831)
(427,718)
Accounts payable and other liabilities
124,053
(422,474)
Due to related parties
(67,781)
168,784
Net cash and cash equivalents used in operating activities
(672,316)
(1,298,301)
Investing activities
(1,194,831)
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(345,669)
Exploration and evaluation assets
(87,456)
(57,119)
Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities
(1,282,287)
(402,788)
Financing activities
7,998,980
Proceeds of private placements (note 11(b)(i))
-
Share issue costs
(783,262)
-
Proceeds from exercise of warrants
330,000
-
Repayment of financing facilities (note 10)
(23,802)
(8,353)
Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) financing activities
7,521,916
(8,353)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
5,567,313
(1,709,442)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash held in foreign currencies
(36,930)
(4,025)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
612,094
1,913,420
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
6,142,477
$
199,953
Cash
$
6,142,477
$
199,953
Cash equivalents
-
-
Cash and cash equivalents
$
6,142,477
$
199,953
The notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.
