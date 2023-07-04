Mineral Resource Estimate Update

TORONTO, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galantas Gold Corporation (TSX-V & AIM: GAL; OTCQX: GALKF) (“Galantas” or the “Company”) announces that work required to produce an updated NI 43-101-compliant mineral resource estimate at the Company’s Omagh Gold Project in Northern Ireland (the “Mineral Resource Estimate”) is ongoing and the Company will provide an update in due course.



Galantas Gold Corporation is a Canadian public company that trades on the TSX Venture Exchange and the London Stock Exchange AIM market, both under the symbol GAL. It also trades on the OTCQX Exchange under the symbol GALKF. The Company’s strategy is to create shareholder value by operating and expanding gold production and resources at the Omagh Project in Northern Ireland, and exploring the Gairloch Project hosting the Kerry Road gold-bearing VMS deposit in Scotland.

