Official GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION press release

TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galantas Gold Corporation (TSX-V & AIM: GAL; OTCQX: GALKF) ("Galantas" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release dated November 9, 2023, the Company now expects its proposed non-brokered private placement of up to US$3,000,000 aggregate principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures of the Company to close during the week of December 11, 2023 (the "Offering").

The Offering remains subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws. For more information about the Offering, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 9, 2023 entitled "Galantas Gold Announces up to US$3.0 Million Private Placement of Unsecured Convertible Debentures" available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile.

About Galantas Gold Corporation

Galantas Gold Corporation is a Canadian public company that trades on the TSXV and the London Stock Exchange AIM market, both under the symbol GAL. It also trades on the OTCQX Exchange under the symbol GALKF. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by operating and expanding gold production and resources at the Omagh Project in Northern Ireland, and exploring the Gairloch Project hosting the Kerry Road gold-bearing VMS deposit in Scotland.

Forward-Looking Statements

