    GAL   CA36315W3012

GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION

(GAL)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:23 2022-06-29 pm EDT
0.4500 CAD   +3.45%
05:31pGalantas Gold Reports AGM Results
GL
05:30pGalantas Gold Reports AGM Results
AQ
06/28Galantas Gold - Exploring and Mining Irish Gold In a World-Class District, CEO Clip Video
AQ
Galantas Gold Reports AGM Results

06/29/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
TORONTO, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galantas Gold Corporation (TSX-V & AIM: GAL; OTCQX: GALKF) (“Galantas” or the “Company”) is pleased to report the results of its Annual and Special Meeting held on June 27, 2022.

All resolutions were passed by shareholders.

Shareholders voted in favour of the election of all director nominees for the ensuing year: Mario Stifano, James B. Clancy, Roisin Magee, David Cather, and Brent Omland.

Shareholders also voted in favour of (i) appointing Clearhouse LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration; and (ii) ratifying and confirming the “rolling” stock option plan of the Company as more particularly set out in its Management Information Circular.

A total of 49,405,389 Galantas common shares were voted, representing 59.5% of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the meeting.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Galantas Gold Corporation

Galantas Gold Corporation is a Canadian public company that trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange and the London Stock Exchange AIM market, both under the symbol GAL. It also trades on the OTCQX Exchange under the symbol GALKF. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by operating and expanding Northern Ireland's first gold mine.

Enquiries

Galantas Gold Corporation
Mario Stifano: Chief Executive Officer
Email: info@galantas.com
Website: www.galantas.com
Telephone: +44(0)28 8224 1100

Grant Thornton UK LLP (AIM Nomad)
Philip Secrett, Harrison Clarke, George Grainger, Samuel Littler
Telephone: +44(0)20 7383 5100

Panmure Gordon & Co (AIM Broker & Corporate Adviser)
Hugh Rich, John Prior
Telephone: +44(0)20 7886 2500


Financials
Sales 2022 17,7 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
Net income 2022 3,30 M 2,56 M 2,56 M
Net Debt 2022 8,29 M 6,43 M 6,43 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 36,4 M 28,3 M 28,3 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,53x
EV / Sales 2023 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 57,1%
Chart GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Galantas Gold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,45
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mario Stifano Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alan Buckley Chief Financial Officer
Roisin A. Magee Independent Chairman
Brendan Morris Chief Operating Officer
James Bernard Clancy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION0.00%28
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION1.20%26 299
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-11.27%8 595
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP.,LTD-10.09%5 434
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC-1.73%5 247
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-36.45%3 271