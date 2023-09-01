Galantas Gold Corporation is a Canada-based mining company. The Company owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland. The mine also produces by-products of silver and lead. The project is situated within a 189 square kilometers (km2) license area, the Omagh Project lies in the drive west of Belfast, in Northern Ireland. The Company holds five exploration licenses over an area of 596.7 km2. The Company also holds exploration and development rights to the Gairloch Project, a 217 km2 mineral license area in Scotland that covers the Gairloch Schist Belt.

Sector Gold