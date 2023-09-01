Galantas Gold Corp - owner and operator of an open pit gold mine in County Tyrone, Northern Ireland - Further to announcement on July 18, company confirms it has filed on Sedar+ a national instrument 43-101 technical report ("NI 43-101") for an updated mineral resource estimate for the Omagh gold project in Northern Ireland. The NI 43-101 technical report includes the main Kearney and Joshua vein systems which have been updated on the basis of 42 additional drill holes and a complete review of the previous vein wireframe interpretations.
Current stock price: 15.01 pence
12-month change: down 56%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
