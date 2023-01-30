Galantas Gold to Present on Geology and District-Scale Potential of the Gairloch Project in a Webcast on February 1, 2023

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galantas Gold Corporation (TSX-V & AIM: GAL; OTCQX: GALKF) (“Galantas” or the “Company”) will be hosting a live webcast on February 1, 2023, 11:00am Eastern Time, to discuss the Gairloch Project, a 217 km² mineral licence area in Scotland that covers the Gairloch Schist Belt. The Gairloch Project is located in a high-potential district featuring a gold-bearing volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit.



For more information about the project, refer to Galantas’ news release dated January 26, 2023.

Participants are invited to attend the presentation by Galantas Gold’s consultant Gavin Berkenheger and to submit questions during the Q&A session following the presentation.

Call-in details for the conference call are:

Canada and USA toll-free: 1-800-319-4610

International toll dial-in: 1-604-638-5340

Australia toll-free: 1-800-423-528

UK toll-free: 0808-101-2791

Callers should dial in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the call.

Participants can also access the Company’s presentation by a live webcast of the conference call at the following link: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/galantasgold202302.html

The webcast recording will be available on galantas.com shortly after the event.

Mr. Berkenheger is a Qualified European/Chartered Geologist with 15 years’ experience in mineral exploration throughout the UK, Ireland and Scandinavia, managing various projects for the sector. He held roles with Aurum Exploration Limited, Dalradian Gold Limited, GreenOre Gold PLC, and Connemara Mining Company PLC. His wide range of experience includes exploration surveys, operations management and community relations. He is currently a consultant geologist with Grid Surveys Europe Ltd.

About Galantas Gold Corporation

Galantas Gold Corporation is a Canadian public company that trades on the TSX Venture Exchange and the London Stock Exchange AIM market, both under the symbol GAL. It also trades on the OTCQX Exchange under the symbol GALKF. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by operating and expanding gold production and resources at the Omagh Project in Northern Ireland.

