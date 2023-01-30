Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Galantas Gold Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAL   CA36315W3012

GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION

(GAL)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:51:45 2023-01-27 pm EST
0.4200 CAD   -6.67%
02:02aGalantas Gold to Present on Geology and District-Scale Potential of the Gairloch Project in a Webcast on February 1, 2023
GL
02:01aGalantas Gold to Present on Geology and District-Scale Potential of the Gairloch Project in a Webcast on February 1, 2023
GL
01/27Galantas Gold Drops Near 9% As Says Acquiring Gairloch Gold Project In Scotland
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Galantas Gold to Present on Geology and District-Scale Potential of the Gairloch Project in a Webcast on February 1, 2023

01/30/2023 | 02:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galantas Gold Corporation (TSX-V & AIM: GAL; OTCQX: GALKF) (“Galantas” or the “Company”) will be hosting a live webcast on February 1, 2023, 11:00am Eastern Time, to discuss the Gairloch Project, a 217 km² mineral licence area in Scotland that covers the Gairloch Schist Belt. The Gairloch Project is located in a high-potential district featuring a gold-bearing volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit.

For more information about the project, refer to Galantas’ news release dated January 26, 2023.

Participants are invited to attend the presentation by Galantas Gold’s consultant Gavin Berkenheger and to submit questions during the Q&A session following the presentation.

Call-in details for the conference call are:
Canada and USA toll-free: 1-800-319-4610
International toll dial-in: 1-604-638-5340
Australia toll-free: 1-800-423-528
UK toll-free: 0808-101-2791

Callers should dial in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the call.

Participants can also access the Company’s presentation by a live webcast of the conference call at the following link: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/galantasgold202302.html

The webcast recording will be available on galantas.com shortly after the event.

Mr. Berkenheger is a Qualified European/Chartered Geologist with 15 years’ experience in mineral exploration throughout the UK, Ireland and Scandinavia, managing various projects for the sector. He held roles with Aurum Exploration Limited, Dalradian Gold Limited, GreenOre Gold PLC, and Connemara Mining Company PLC. His wide range of experience includes exploration surveys, operations management and community relations. He is currently a consultant geologist with Grid Surveys Europe Ltd.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Galantas Gold Corporation

Galantas Gold Corporation is a Canadian public company that trades on the TSX Venture Exchange and the London Stock Exchange AIM market, both under the symbol GAL. It also trades on the OTCQX Exchange under the symbol GALKF. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by operating and expanding gold production and resources at the Omagh Project in Northern Ireland.

Enquiries

Galantas Gold Corporation
Mario Stifano: Chief Executive Officer
Email: info@galantas.com
Website: www.galantas.com
Telephone: +44(0)28 8224 1100

Grant Thornton UK LLP (AIM Nomad)
Philip Secrett, Harrison Clarke, George Grainger, Samuel Littler
Telephone: +44(0)20 7383 5100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (AIM Broker)
David Hignell, Charlie Bouverat (Corporate Finance)
Grant Barker (Sales & Broking)
Telephone: +44(0)20 3470 0470


All news about GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION
02:02aGalantas Gold to Present on Geology and District-Scale Potential of the Gairloch Projec..
GL
02:01aGalantas Gold to Present on Geology and District-Scale Potential of the Gairloch Projec..
GL
01/27Galantas Gold Drops Near 9% As Says Acquiring Gairloch Gold Project In Scotland
MT
01/27Galantas Gold Acquiring Gairloch Gold Project In Scotland
MT
01/27Galantas Gold to Acquire Rights to Gold-bearing Project in Scotland
MT
01/27Galantas Gold Corporation Announces Acquisition of Gairloch Project
CI
01/26Galantas Gold Brief: Acquiring Exploration Rights to High-Potential ..
MT
01/26Galantas Gold Acquires Exploration Rights to High-Potential District Featuring a Gold-B..
GL
01/26Galantas Gold Acquires Exploration Rights to High-Potential District Featuring a Gold-B..
AQ
01/26Galantas Gold Corporation entered into an agreement to acquire Gairloch Project in Scot..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1,80 M 1,35 M 1,35 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 8,20 M 6,16 M 6,16 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 43,5 M 32,7 M 32,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 28,7x
EV / Sales 2023 3,33x
Nbr of Employees 55
Free-Float 63,5%
Chart GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Galantas Gold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,42
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mario Stifano Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alan Buckley Chief Financial Officer
Roisin A. Magee Independent Chairman
Brendan Morris Chief Operating Officer
James Bernard Clancy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION-14.29%33
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION5.94%28 152
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED16.09%10 596
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP.,LTD6.23%6 217
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC9.01%5 816
KOZA ALTIN ISLETMELERI A.S.-1.66%4 504