Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Galantas Gold Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAL   CA36315W3012

GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION

(GAL)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04/28 02:43:54 pm EDT
0.6300 CAD   +1.61%
02:05aGalantas Report Annual Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
GL
02:04aEarnings Flash (GAL.L) GALANTAS GOLD Reports FY21 Loss $-0.08
MT
02:00aGalantas Report Annual Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Galantas Report Annual Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

04/29/2022 | 02:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galantas Gold Corporation (the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce its audited annual financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021.

A copy of the Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis will be sent to shareholders in due course and are available on the Company’s website at www.galantas.com/investors.

The Annual and Special Meeting of the Company is to be held at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on 27th June 2022 at The Canadian Venture Building, 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M5C1P1, Canada.

Financial Highlights

Highlights of the 2021 audited annual results, which are expressed in Canadian Dollars, are summarized below:

All figures denominated in Canadian Dollars (CDN$)
Year Ended
December 31

2021                                    2020
Revenue$0 $        0 
Cost and expenses of operations$(255,901)$(127,868)
Loss before the undernoted$(255,901)$(127,868)
Depreciation$(547,991)$(355,196)
General administrative expenses $(4,332,865)$(2,065,277)
Foreign exchange (loss)$(154,798)$    (91,621)
Impairment of Exploration and Evaluation Assets$0 $(47,490)
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment$7,124 $0 
Net Loss for the year $ (5,284,431)$ (3,228,452)
Working Capital Deficit$(1,095,882)$   (7,710,084)
Cash loss from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital$(1,678,797)$(1,249,659)
Cash at December 31, 2021$1,069,751 $612,094 

Sales revenue for year ended December 31, 2021 amounted to $ Nil as per the year ended December 31, 2020. Provisional concentrate sales totalled US$ 1,114,000 for 2021 compared to US $ 1,355,000 for the year 2020. However, until the mine commences commercial production, the net proceeds from concentrate sales are being offset against development assets.

The Net Loss for the year ended December 31, 2021 amounted to $ 5,284,431 (2020: $3,228,452) and the cash outflow from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital for the year ended December 31, 2021 amounted to $1,678,797 (2020: $1,249,659). 

The Company had a cash balance of $ 1,069,751 at December 31, 2021 compared to $ 612,094 at December 31, 2020. The working capital deficit at December 31, 2021 amounted to $ 1,432,293 compared to a working capital deficit of $7,710,084 at December 31, 2020. 

Production/Mine Development

On April 19, 2021, the Company announced a proposed Private Placing to provide sufficient funding to take the mine into full production.

2021 Project Highlights:

  • A total of 2,200 metres of underground mine development have been completed to date, with rehabilitation of early mine workings ongoing.
  • Upgrading work on mine electrical reticulation commenced in 2021 and is now completed.
  • Refurbishment and procurement of other major equipment is now complete. 
  • Development of a secondary egress has commenced and is expected to be completed by the end of Q2 2022.
  • The process plant is being prepared for installation of new equipment.
  • Key operational team members have been recruited to fill safety, mining, milling, and technical services roles. Key positions of the operational management team are now in place with ongoing recruitment of mining and processing employees to meet operational targets.
  • Underground drilling at the Kearney Vein and surface drilling at the Joshua Vein have commenced for resource expansion and mine planning.
  • The Company engaged JDS Energy & Mining Inc. for mine planning.

Safety is a high priority and the company continued to invest in safety-related training and infrastructure. The zero lost time accident rate since the start of underground operations continues. Environmental monitoring demonstrates a high level of regulatory compliance.

The detailed results and Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) are available on www.sedar.com and www.galantas.com and the highlights in this release should be read in conjunction with the detailed results and MD&A. The MD&A provides an analysis of comparisons with previous periods, trends affecting the business and risk factors.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.
INSERT PDF HERE

Qualified Person
The financial components of this disclosure has been reviewed by Alan Buckley (Chief Financial Officer) and the production, exploration and permitting components by Mario Stifano (CEO), qualified persons under the meaning of NI. 43-101. The information is based upon local production and financial data prepared under their supervision.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws, including revenues and cost estimates, for the Omagh Gold project. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by Galantas in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that Galantas believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause Galantas’ actual results, the performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward looking statements or strategy, including: gold price volatility; discrepancies between actual and estimated production, actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries and throughputs; mining operational risk, geological uncertainties; regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulatory restrictions and liability; risks of sovereign involvement; speculative nature of gold exploration; dilution; competition; loss of or availability of key employees; additional funding requirements; uncertainties regarding planning and other permitting issues; and defective title to mineral claims or property. These factors and others that could affect Galantas’s forward-looking statements are discussed in greater detail in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Galantas’ Management Discussion & Analysis of the financial statements of Galantas and elsewhere in documents filed from time to time with the Canadian provincial securities regulators and other regulatory authorities. These factors should be considered carefully, and persons reviewing this press release should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Galantas has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Enquiries

Galantas Gold Corporation
Mario Stifano CEO
Email: info@galantas.com
Website: www.galantas.com
Telephone: +44 (0) 2882 241100

Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nomad)            
George Grainger, Harrison Clarke:                                                    
Telephone: +44(0)20 7383 5100

Premier Gordon & Co (AIM Broker & Corporate Adviser)
Nick Lovering, Hugh Rich:
Telephone: +44(0)20 7659 1234


All news about GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION
02:05aGalantas Report Annual Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
GL
02:04aEarnings Flash (GAL.L) GALANTAS GOLD Reports FY21 Loss $-0.08
MT
02:00aGalantas Report Annual Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
AQ
04/28Galantas Expands Exploration Licence Holding
GL
04/28Galantas Expands Exploration Licence Holding
AQ
04/27Galantas Gold Provides Corporate Update
AQ
04/07Galantas Gold to Present on Geology and District-Scale Potential of the Omagh Gold Proj..
GL
03/22Galantas Gold Drills 31.7 gt Gold over 7 Metres at the Omagh Project
AQ
03/21Galantas Gold Reports Results from 3 Holes from Drilling Program at Omagh Project in No..
MT
03/21Galantas Gold Reports Results from 3 Holes from Drilling Program at Omagh Project in No..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,20 M 0,16 M 0,16 M
Net income 2021 -5,50 M -4,29 M -4,29 M
Net Debt 2021 4,20 M 3,27 M 3,27 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,30x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 52,0 M 40,5 M 40,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 281x
EV / Sales 2022 3,40x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 53,5%
Chart GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Galantas Gold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,63 CAD
Average target price 0,81 CAD
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mario Stifano Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Buckley Chief Financial Officer
Roisin A. Magee Independent Chairman
Brendan Morris Chief Operating Officer
James Bernard Clancy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION26.00%41
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION10.27%28 744
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED22.57%11 707
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC12.26%6 023
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-0.99%5 244
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP., LTD.-16.65%5 179