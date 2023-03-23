Galapagos : A message from our Board

23 March 2023

Subject: Galapagos AGM 2023

Dear shareholders and holders of subscription rights,

In 2022, Galapagos (the "Company") embarked on a new chapter under the leadership of Dr. Paul Stoffels*, who was appointed as CEO, effective 1 April 2022. As approved at our Shareholders' Meetings in April 2022, we implemented a one-tier governance structure and Dr. Paul Stoffels was appointed as a member of the Board of Directors ("Board") of the Company, and the Board subsequently appointed Dr. Paul Stoffels as its Chair. The Board believes that the one-tier governance structure and the combined Chair/CEO role allows Galapagos to fully leverage the leadership of Dr. Paul Stoffels and to efficiently set and implement the Company's direction and strategy, including for business development opportunities.

On the appointment of a Lead Non-Executive Director

During the Company's discussions with certain shareholders about its new structure in advance of the 2022 Shareholders' Meetings, many shareholders expressed alignment with the Company's new structure and strategy but desired assurances that Board oversight would remain independent. To ensure appropriate oversight of the CEO and management on behalf of the Company's shareholders, the Board decided to appoint a Lead Non-Executive Director ("LNED") if and as long as the CEO serves as Chair.

The role and responsibility of the LNED is to ensure the independence of the Board from the Chair/CEO and executive management, to act as the principal liaison between the non-executive members of the Board and the Chair/CEO and to support the Chair/CEO. The LNED has the authority to call meetings of the non-executive directors at any time and is also automatically the Vice-Chair of the Board. A detailed summary of the roles and responsibilities of the LNED is included in our Corporate Governance Charter which is available on our website.

On 21 March 2023, the Board appointed Jérôme Contamine as new LNED, replacing Dr. Rajesh Parekh who was appointed by the Board as LNED in 2022 to ensure a smooth transition to Dr. Paul Stoffels as the new Chair. Mr. Contamine has been a non-executive independent member of the Company's Board since 26 April 2022. Mr. Contamine served as Chief Financial Officer of Sanofi for more than nine years, from 2009 until 2018, and prior to Sanofi, Mr. Contamine held roles such as CFO and performed operating functions and auditor functions at other companies and organizations. With Mr. Contamine's deep expertise overseeing the Company's strategy and operations, the Board is convinced that he is very well positioned to safeguard and oversee the independence of the Board on behalf of the Company's shareholders.