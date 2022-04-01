Galapagos : GLPG EGM & AGM 2022

GLPG EGM & AGM| Apr 2022

Foundations for future growth

*Guidance on European net sales; **Stoffels IMC BV, permanently represented by Mr. Paul Stoffels

Our vision & mission

• Discover & develop innovative medicines that address high unmet medical needs and to improve the quality of life of patients

• Fully integrated, independent European biopharma

Target discovery Growing Long-term €4.7B* cash platform & Jyseleca® Gilead & cash pipeline franchise in EU collaboration equivalents

*At 31 Dec 2021 4

Foundation & future

• Founded by Onno van de Stolpe 23 years ago

• Dr. Paul Stoffels involved in company foundation; board member in early years

Partnerships with big pharma

Fee-for-service

Gilead allianceOwn commercial infrastructure

Filgotinib in Ph1

Filgotinib launched EU/JP

Euronext

Nasdaq

2000

2005

2010

2015

2020

5