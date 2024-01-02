Galapagos NV is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative medicines. The company is committed to improving patients' lives worldwide by targeting diseases with high unmet needs. Its R&D capabilities cover multiple drug modalities, including small molecules and cell therapies. Its portfolio comprises discovery through to commercialized programs in immunology, oncology, and other indications. Its first medicine for rheumatoid arthritis and ulcerative colitis is available in Europe and Japan.

