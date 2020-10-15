Galapagos : Servier Knee Osteoarthritis Trial Fails to Meet Primary, Secondary Endpoints

By Kimberly Chin

Galapagos NV and Servier said Thursday that their Phase 2 study for a treatment for patients with knee osteoarthritis didn't meet its primary objective.

The double-blind, placebo-controlled study of GLPG1972/S201086 looked at the efficacy of three different once-daily doses on patients in reducing cartilage loss over a 52-week period. The cartilage thickness in patients showed no statistically significant difference between the placebo and any of the treated groups, the companies said.

The study also failed to meet secondary endpoints, showing no significant difference in treated patients compared with the placebo group, the companies said.

