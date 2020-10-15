Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Galapagos NV    GLPG   BE0003818359

GALAPAGOS NV

(GLPG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Galapagos : Servier Knee Osteoarthritis Trial Fails to Meet Primary, Secondary Endpoints

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 05:03pm EDT

By Kimberly Chin

Galapagos NV and Servier said Thursday that their Phase 2 study for a treatment for patients with knee osteoarthritis didn't meet its primary objective.

The double-blind, placebo-controlled study of GLPG1972/S201086 looked at the efficacy of three different once-daily doses on patients in reducing cartilage loss over a 52-week period. The cartilage thickness in patients showed no statistically significant difference between the placebo and any of the treated groups, the companies said.

The study also failed to meet secondary endpoints, showing no significant difference in treated patients compared with the placebo group, the companies said.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-15-20 1702ET


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GALAPAGOS NV
05:03pGALAPAGOS : Servier Knee Osteoarthritis Trial Fails to Meet Primary, Secondary E..
DJ
04:20pGALAPAGOS : and Servier report topline results for ROCCELLA Phase 2 clinical tri..
AQ
04:20pGALAPAGOS : and Servier report topline results for ROCCELLA Phase 2 clinical tri..
AQ
04:20pGalapagos and Servier report topline results for ROCCELLA Phase 2 clinical tr..
GL
10/14Oxurion NV appoints Tom Graney, CFA as Chief Financial Officer
AQ
10/13GILEAD SCIENCES INC. : - Phase 2b/3 Trial Shows Efficacy of Filgotinib for the I..
AQ
10/12GILEAD SCIENCES : Galapagos See Sustained Efficacy, Safety for Filgotinib
DJ
10/12GALAPAGOS : Phase 2b/3 trial shows efficacy of filgotinib for the induction and ..
AQ
10/12GALAPAGOS : Phase 2b/3 trial shows efficacy of filgotinib for the induction and ..
AQ
10/12GALAPAGOS : Phase 2b/3 Trial Shows Efficacy of Filgotinib for the Induction and ..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 553 M 647 M 647 M
Net income 2020 -258 M -302 M -302 M
Net cash 2020 3 642 M 4 263 M 4 263 M
P/E ratio 2020 -33,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7 691 M - 9 003 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,32x
EV / Sales 2021 8,71x
Nbr of Employees 1 280
Free-Float 74,5%
Chart GALAPAGOS NV
Duration : Period :
Galapagos NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALAPAGOS NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 135,60 €
Last Close Price 117,70 €
Spread / Highest target 52,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Onno van de Stolpe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Raj B. Parekh Chairman
Bart Filius Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Piet Wigerinck Chief Scientific Officer
Walid Abi-Saab Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALAPAGOS NV-34.40%9 388
LONZA GROUP AG58.49%45 475
SEAGEN INC.83.05%36 391
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.7.37%31 730
CELLTRION, INC.40.88%30 488
MODERNA, INC.291.41%30 210
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group