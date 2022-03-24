Galapagos : Statutory auditor's report on the non-consolidated financial statements per 31 December 2021

Galapagos NV | 31 December 2021

Statutory auditor's report to the shareholders' meeting of Galapagos NV for the year ended 31 December 2021 - Annual accounts

In the context of the statutory audit of the annual accounts of Galapagos NV (the "company"), we hereby submit our statutory audit report. This report includes our report on the annual accounts and the other legal and regulatory requirements. These parts should be considered as integral to the report.

We were appointed in our capacity as statutory auditor by the shareholders' meeting of 28 April 2020, in accordance with the proposal of the board of directors, now supervisory board ("bestuursorgaan" / "organe d'administration") issued upon recommendation of the audit committee. Our mandate will expire on the date of the shareholders' meeting deliberating on the annual accounts for the year ending 31 December 2022. We have performed the statutory audit of the annual accounts of Galapagos NV for 22 consecutive periods.

Report on the annual accounts

Unqualified opinion

We have audited the annual accounts of the company, which comprises the balance sheet as at 31 December 2021 and the income statement for the year then ended, as well as the explanatory notes. The annual accounts show total assets of 5 120 433 (000) EUR and the income statement shows a loss for the year ended of 92 737 (000) EUR.

In our opinion, the annual accounts give a true and fair view of the company's net equity and financial position as of 31 December 2021 and of its results for the year then ended, in accordance with the financial reporting framework applicable in Belgium.

Basis for the unqualified opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISA), as applicable in Belgium. In addition, we have applied the International Standards on Auditing approved by the IAASB applicable to the current financial year, but not yet approved at national level. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the "Responsibilities of the statutory auditor for the audit of the annual accounts" section of our report. We have complied with all ethical requirements relevant to the statutory audit of the annual accounts in Belgium, including those regarding independence.

We have obtained from the supervisory board and the company's officials the explanations and information necessary for performing our audit.

We believe that the audit evidence obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the annual accounts of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the annual accounts as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.