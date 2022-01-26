Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Galapagos NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLPG   BE0003818359

GALAPAGOS NV

(GLPG)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 01/26 11:35:19 am
46.855 EUR   +0.82%
06:01pDrugmaker Galapagos names former J&J exec Paul Stoffels as CEO
RE
05:39pGALAPAGOS : creates new subscription right plan - Form 6-K
PU
04:40pGalapagos creates new subscription right plan
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Galapagos : creates new subscription right plan - Form 6-K

01/26/2022 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Galapagos creates new subscription right plan

Mechelen, Belgium; 26 January 2022, 22.40 CET; regulated information - GalapagosNV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) announced today that its supervisory board created 1,000,000subscription rightsunder a new subscription right plan for the benefit of a member of the personnel of the Company.

On 26 January 2022, the supervisory board of Galapagos approved "Subscription Right Plan 2022 (B)", intended for a new member of the personnel of the Company, within the framework of the authorized capital. Under this subscription right plan, 1,000,000 subscription rights were created, subject to acceptance. Dr. Paul Stoffels will ultimately become the new Subscription Right Holder under the scheme.

The subscription rights have an exercise term of eight years as of the date of the offer and have an exercise price of €50. The subscription rights can in principle not be exercised prior to 1 January 2026. Each subscription right gives the right to subscribe to one new Galapagos share. Should the subscription rights be exercised, Galapagos will apply for the listing of the resulting new shares on a regulated stock market. The subscription rights as such will not be listed on any stock market.

Galapagos' total share capital currently amounts to €354,582,005.11; the total number of securities conferring voting rights is 65,552,721, which is also the total number of voting rights (the "denominator"), and all securities conferring voting rights and all voting rights are of the same category. The total number of rights to subscribe to not yet issued securities conferring voting rights is (i) 8,595,522 subscription rights under several outstanding employee subscription right plans, which equals 8,595,522 voting rights that may result from the exercise of those subscription rights, and (ii) one subscription right issued to Gilead Therapeutics to subscribe for a maximum number of shares that is sufficient to bring the shareholding of Gilead and its affiliates to 29.9% of the actually issued and outstanding shares after the exercise of the subscription right. This excludes the 1,000,000 subscription rights of Subscription Right Plan 2022 (B), which were created subject to acceptance. Galapagos does not have any convertible bonds or shares without voting rights outstanding.

About Galapagos
Galapagos NV discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule medicines with novel modes of action. Our pipeline comprises discovery through Phase 3 programs in inflammation, fibrosis, and other indications. Our ambition is to become a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative medicines. More information at www.glpg.com.

Contact
Investors:
Sofie Van Gijsel
Head of Investor Relations
+1 781 296 1143

Sandra Cauwenberghs
Director Investor Relations
+32 495 58 46 63
ir@glpg.com

Media:
Marieke Vermeersch
Head of Corporate Communication
+32 479 490 603
communications@glpg.com

Forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guaranteesof future results. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. Galapagos expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this document, unless specifically required by law or regulation.

Disclaimer

Galapagos NV published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 22:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GALAPAGOS NV
06:01pDrugmaker Galapagos names former J&J exec Paul Stoffels as CEO
RE
05:39pGALAPAGOS : creates new subscription right plan - Form 6-K
PU
04:40pGalapagos creates new subscription right plan
AQ
04:01pGalapagos appoints Paul Stoffels as Chief Executive Officer
AQ
01/19GALAPAGOS : JYSELECA®▼ (FILGOTINIB) LICENSED FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULT PATIENTS WIT..
PU
01/18Galapagos Wins Expanded UK Nod for Inflammatory Bowel Disease Drug Jyseleca
MT
01/18Galapagos Gets UK Approval for Jyseleca to Treat Ulcerative Colitis
MT
01/18Jyseleca®▼ (filgotinib) licensed for the treatment of adult patients with moderat..
AQ
01/18Galapagos NV Announces Authorization of Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Ag..
CI
01/14Galapagos Supervisory Board Creates 30,000 Subscription Rights Plan
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GALAPAGOS NV
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 485 M 545 M 545 M
Net income 2021 -182 M -205 M -205 M
Net cash 2021 3 976 M 4 469 M 4 469 M
P/E ratio 2021 -17,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 071 M 3 466 M 3 452 M
EV / Sales 2021 -1,87x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,92x
Nbr of Employees 1 319
Free-Float 74,5%
Chart GALAPAGOS NV
Duration : Period :
Galapagos NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALAPAGOS NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 46,86 €
Average target price 55,56 €
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Onno van de Stolpe Chief Executive Officer
Bart Filius President & Chief Operating Officer
Raj Bhikhu Parekh Chairman
Walid Abi-Saab Chief Medical Officer
Howard Mitchell Rowe Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GALAPAGOS NV-5.58%3 437
MODERNA, INC.-39.94%61 847
LONZA GROUP AG-20.30%49 060
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-16.27%45 129
SEAGEN INC.-19.08%22 875
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-19.15%20 381