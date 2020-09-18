Log in
Galapagos increases share capital through subscription right exercises

09/18/2020 | 04:44pm EDT


Mechelen, Belgium; 18 September 2020, 22.01 CET; regulated information – Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) announces a share capital increase arising from subscription right exercises.

Galapagos issued 86,280 new ordinary shares on 18 September 2020, for a total capital increase (including issuance premium) of €2,403,087.

Pursuant to the subscription right exercise program of Galapagos’ management board, members of the management board automatically are committed to exercise a minimum number of subscription rights, subject to certain conditions. In accordance with the rules of this program, CEO Onno van de Stolpe exercised 15,000 subscription rights. Three other management board members exercised an aggregate number of 15,000 subscription rights.

In accordance with Belgian transparency legislation1, Galapagos notes that its total share capital currently amounts to €353,435,739.72, the total number of securities conferring voting rights amounts to 65,340,842, which is also the total number of voting rights (the “denominator”), and all securities conferring voting rights and all voting rights are of the same category. The total number of rights (formerly known as warrants) to subscribe to not yet issued securities conferring voting rights is (i) 7,018,637 subscription rights under several outstanding employee subscription right plans, which equals 7,018,637 voting rights that may result from the exercise of those subscription rights, and (ii) two subscription rights issued to Gilead Therapeutics to subscribe for a maximum number of shares that is sufficient to bring the shareholding of Gilead and its affiliates to 25.1% and 29.9%, respectively, of the actually issued and outstanding shares after the exercise of the relevant subscription right. Galapagos does not have any convertible bonds or shares without voting rights outstanding.

About Galapagos
Galapagos (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) discovers and develops small molecule medicines with novel modes of action, three of which show promising patient results and are currently in late-stage development in multiple diseases. Our pipeline comprises Phase 3 through to discovery programs in inflammation, fibrosis, osteoarthritis and other indications. Our ambition is to become a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines. More information at www.glpg.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Elizabeth Goodwin
VP Investor Relations
+1 781 460 1784

Sofie Van Gijsel
Senior Director Investor Relations
+32 485 19 14 15
ir@glpg.com

Media:
Carmen Vroonen
Global Head of Communications & Public Affairs
+32 473 824 874

Anna Gibbins
Senior Director Therapy Areas Communications
+44 7717 801900
communications@glpg.com

Forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. Galapagos expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this document, unless specifically required by law or regulation.




1    Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market




Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
