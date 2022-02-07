Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Galapagos NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLPG   BE0003818359

GALAPAGOS NV

(GLPG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Galapagos : receives transparency notification from EcoR1 Capital - Form 6-K

02/07/2022 | 02:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Galapagos receives transparency notification from EcoR1 Capital

Mechelen, Belgium;03 February 2022, 22.01CET;regulated information - Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) received a new transparency notification from EcoR1Capital,LLC.

Pursuant to Belgian transparency legislation1, Galapagos received a transparency notification on 2 February 2022 from EcoR1 Capital LLC, who notified that it holds 3,407,246 of Galapagos' voting rights, consisting of 211,622 ordinary shares and 3,195,624 American Depository Receipts. EcoR1 Capital LLC, controlled by Mr. Nodelman, controls investment funds EcoR1 Capital Fund Qualified LP and EcoR1 Capital Fund LP, which all together hold 3,407,246 of Galapagos' voting rights. This represents 5.2% of Galapagos' currently outstanding 65,552,721 shares. EcoR1 Capital LLC thus crossed above the 5% threshold of Galapagos' voting rights by acquisition of voting securities on 27 January 2022. The full transparency notice is available on the Galapagos website.

About Galapagos
Galapagos NV discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule medicines with novel modes of action. Our pipeline comprises discovery through Phase 3 programs in inflammation, fibrosis, and other indications. Our ambition is to become a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative medicines. More information at www.glpg.com.

Contact
Investors:
Sofie Van Gijsel
Head of Investor Relations
+1 781 296 1143

Sandra Cauwenberghs
Director Investor Relations
+32 495 58 46 63
ir@glpg.com

Media:
Marieke Vermeersch
Head of Corporate Communication
+32 479 490 603
communications@glpg.com

1 Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market

Disclaimer

Galapagos NV published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 19:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GALAPAGOS NV
02:50pGALAPAGOS : receives transparency notification from EcoR1 Capital - Form 6-K
PU
02:50pGALAPAGOS : provides further insights into the treatment of ulcerative colitis at the Euro..
PU
02/03Galapagos receives transparency notification from EcoR1 Capital
AQ
02/02Galapagos provides further insights into the treatment of ulcerative colitis at the Eur..
AQ
02/02
CI
01/28Bryan Garnier Double Upgrades Galapagos NV to Buy From Sell, Lowers PT to 65 Euros From..
MT
01/27Health Care Outperform Amid Fading Thursday Markets
MT
01/27Health Care Stocks Still Outperforming Amid Fading Thursday Markets
MT
01/27Galapagos Names Former Johnson & Johnson Executive Paul Stoffels CEO; Shares Soar
MT
01/27GALAPAGOS : appoints Paul Stoffels as Chief Executive Officer - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GALAPAGOS NV
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 483 M 552 M 552 M
Net income 2021 -176 M -201 M -201 M
Net cash 2021 3 976 M 4 543 M 4 543 M
P/E ratio 2021 -22,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 871 M 4 423 M 4 423 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,22x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 1 319
Free-Float 74,5%
Chart GALAPAGOS NV
Duration : Period :
Galapagos NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALAPAGOS NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 57,34 €
Average target price 56,00 €
Spread / Average Target -2,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Onno van de Stolpe Chief Executive Officer
Bart Filius President & Chief Operating Officer
Raj Bhikhu Parekh Chairman
Walid Abi-Saab Chief Medical Officer
Howard Mitchell Rowe Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GALAPAGOS NV16.50%4 301
MODERNA, INC.-35.82%66 092
LONZA GROUP AG-18.15%50 054
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-11.43%47 739
SEAGEN INC.-10.78%25 221
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-13.78%21 736