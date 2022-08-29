Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Galapagos NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLPG   BE0003818359

GALAPAGOS NV

(GLPG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-08-29 am EDT
49.69 EUR   -2.07%
04:02pGalapagos receives transparency notification from FMR LLC
GL
04:01pGalapagos receives transparency notification from FMR LLC
AQ
08/24Galapagos to present at upcoming investor conferences
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Galapagos receives transparency notification from FMR LLC

08/29/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
Mechelen, Belgium; 29 August 2022, 22.01 CET; regulated information – Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) received a transparency notification from FMR LLC.

Pursuant to Belgian transparency legislation1, Galapagos received a transparency notification on 25 August 2022 from FMR LLC, who notified that it holds 3,710,782 of Galapagos’ voting rights, consisting of 3,710,782 ordinary shares. FMR LLC controls investment funds Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, FIAM Holdings LLC, Fidelity Management Trust Company and Strategic Advisers LLC, of which Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC decreased its position to 3,272,828 voting rights, and Strategic Advisers LLC increased its position to 10,322 voting rights. Hence, the first-mentioned controlled undertaking of the FMR LLC group individually crossed below the 5% threshold. FMR LLC's holding of 3,710,782 Galapagos' voting rights, including its controlled undertakings’ holdings, represents 5.65% of Galapagos' currently outstanding 65,728,511 shares. FMR LLC thus remains above the 5% threshold of Galapagos’ voting rights. The full transparency notice is available on the Galapagos website.

About Galapagos
Galapagos is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative medicines. We are committed to improving patients’ lives worldwide by targeting diseases with high unmet needs. Our R&D capabilities cover multiple drug modalities, including small molecules and cell therapies. Our portfolio comprises discovery through to Phase 3 programs in inflammation, oncology, fibrosis, and other indications. Our first medicine for rheumatoid arthritis and ulcerative colitis is approved and available in the European Union (including Norway), Great Britain and Japan. For additional information, please visit www.glpg.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Contact
Investors:
Sofie Van Gijsel
Head of Investor Relations
+1 781 296 1143

Sandra Cauwenberghs
Director Investor Relations
+32 495 58 46 63
ir@glpg.com

Media:
Marieke Vermeersch
Head of Corporate Communication
+32 479 490 603
media@glpg.com

1 Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market

Attachment


Analyst Recommendations on GALAPAGOS NV
