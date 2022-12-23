Galapagos receives transparency notification from FMR LLC

Mechelen, Belgium; 23 December 2022, 22.01 CET; regulated information – Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) received a transparency notification from FMR LLC.

Pursuant to Belgian transparency legislation1, Galapagos received a transparency notification on 22 December 2022 from FMR LLC, who notified that it holds 3,884,633 of Galapagos’ voting rights, consisting of 3,884,633 ordinary shares. FMR LLC controls investment funds Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, FIAM Holdings LLC, Fidelity Management Trust Company and Strategic Advisers LLC, of which Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC increased its position to 3,367,506 voting rights, Fidelity Management Trust Company increased its position to 500,070 voting rights and Strategic Advisers LLC decreased its position to 510 voting rights. Hence, the first-mentioned controlled undertaking of the FMR LLC group individually crossed above the 5% threshold. FMR LLC's holding of 3,884,633 Galapagos' voting rights, including its controlled undertakings’ holdings, represents 5.90% of Galapagos' currently outstanding 65,835,511 shares. FMR LLC thus remains above the 5% threshold of Galapagos’ voting rights. The full transparency notice is available on the Galapagos website.

1 Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market

