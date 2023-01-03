Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Galapagos NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLPG   BE0003818359

GALAPAGOS NV

(GLPG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2023-01-03 am EST
42.40 EUR   +2.64%
04:02pGalapagos to present at 41th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
GL
04:02pGalapagos to present at 41th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
GL
2022Galapagos receives transparency notification from FMR LLC
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Galapagos to present at 41th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

01/03/2023 | 04:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mechelen, Belgium; 3 January 2023, 22.01 CET; Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) will participate in the 41th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 9-12, 2023.

Paul Stoffels1, CEO, will present on Monday, January 9 at 4.30 p.m. PST/7.30 p.m. ET (Tuesday, January 10 at 01.30 a.m. CET). The presentation will be a live audio webcast and can be accessed via the following link. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Galapagos’ website at https://www.glpg.com/webcasts.

About Galapagos
Galapagos is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative medicines. We are committed to improving patients’ lives worldwide by targeting diseases with high unmet needs. Our R&D capabilities cover multiple drug modalities, including small molecules and cell therapies. Our portfolio comprises discovery through to Phase 4 programs in immunology, oncology, and other indications. Our first medicine for rheumatoid arthritis and ulcerative colitis is available in Europe and Japan. For additional information, please visit www.glpg.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Contact
Investors:
Sofie Van Gijsel
Head of Investor Relations
+1 781 296 1143

Sandra Cauwenberghs
Director Investor Relations
+32 495 58 46 63
ir@glpg.com

Media:
Marieke Vermeersch
Head of Corporate Communication
+32 479 490 603
media@glpg.com

Forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. Galapagos expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this document, unless specifically required by law or regulation.

1 Acting via Stoffels IMC BV

Attachment


All news about GALAPAGOS NV
04:02pGalapagos to present at 41th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
GL
04:02pGalapagos to present at 41th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
GL
2022Galapagos receives transparency notification from FMR LLC
GL
2022Galapagos receives transparency notification from FMR LLC
AQ
2022Belgian Biotech Galapagos' Chief Medical Officer, Chief Business Officer To Step Down a..
MT
2022Galapagos announces changes to Executive Committee
GL
2022Galapagos announces changes to Executive Committee
AQ
2022Galapagos NV Announces Changes in the Executive Committee Effective 1 January 2023
CI
2022Belgian Biotech Galapagos Eyes Purchase of Early-stage Drugmakers in Europe, CEO Says
MT
2022Galapagos and CellPoint presented encouraging initial data at ASH 2022 for GLPG5101, a ..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GALAPAGOS NV
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 556 M 586 M 586 M
Net income 2022 -56,5 M -59,6 M -59,6 M
Net cash 2022 3 509 M 3 701 M 3 701 M
P/E ratio 2022 -55,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 791 M 2 944 M 2 944 M
EV / Sales 2022 -1,29x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,75x
Nbr of Employees 1 357
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart GALAPAGOS NV
Duration : Period :
Galapagos NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALAPAGOS NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 42,40 €
Average target price 52,86 €
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paulus Stoffels Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bart Filius President, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Walid Abi-Saab Chief Medical Officer
Howard Mitchell Rowe Independent Non-Executive Director
Katrine S. Bosley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GALAPAGOS NV-0.10%2 898
MODERNA, INC.0.00%69 006
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.0.00%38 056
LONZA GROUP AG0.00%36 325
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%29 238
SEAGEN INC.0.00%23 860