Galapagos to present at 41th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Mechelen, Belgium; 3 January 2023, 22.01 CET; Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) will participate in the 41th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 9-12, 2023.



Paul Stoffels1, CEO, will present on Monday, January 9 at 4.30 p.m. PST/7.30 p.m. ET (Tuesday, January 10 at 01.30 a.m. CET). The presentation will be a live audio webcast and can be accessed via the following link. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Galapagos’ website at https://www.glpg.com/webcasts.

About Galapagos

Galapagos is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative medicines. We are committed to improving patients’ lives worldwide by targeting diseases with high unmet needs. Our R&D capabilities cover multiple drug modalities, including small molecules and cell therapies. Our portfolio comprises discovery through to Phase 4 programs in immunology, oncology, and other indications. Our first medicine for rheumatoid arthritis and ulcerative colitis is available in Europe and Japan. For additional information, please visit www.glpg.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

1 Acting via Stoffels IMC BV

