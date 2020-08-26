Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Galapagos NV    GLPG   BE0003818359

GALAPAGOS NV

(GLPG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Galapagos to present new insights in IPF and related clinical developments at the European Respiratory Society Congress   

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 01:30am EDT

Featuring patient burden and clinical development in IPF

Mechelen, Belgium; 26 August 2020, 07.30 CET; Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) announces the presentation of new insights on idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) at the virtual European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress 2020.

IPF is a rare and progressive disease, it can significantly affect the physical and emotional well-being of patients. The presentations by Galapagos at ERS bring new insights into the need for optimizing disease management, using real-world data focused on clinical burden, the IPF patient journey through diagnosis and treatment, and IPF patients’ quality of life:

  • Clinical burden of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF): physician and patient perception (Poster, #22122)
  • Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF): the patient journey (Poster, #22943)
  • Burden of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) on quality of life (QoL), work productivity, and healthcare use (Poster, #22152)

A further poster will provide detail on the fully recruited PINTA Phase 2 trial with Galapagos’ proprietary GPR84 inhibitor, GLPG1205. This trial recruited 69 patients from 36 sites across 9 countries. Key learnings from patient recruitment in Central/Eastern Europe and Oman and new insights into IPF diagnosis confirmation by central reading will be presented.

  • Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF): observations from a Phase 2 trial of GLPG1205 (PINTA) (Poster, #23105)

“We are driven by our commitment to find novel ways to help patients with IPF, where a high unmet medical need remains,” said Walid Abi-Saab, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Galapagos. “At the upcoming ERS meeting, we are looking forward to presenting data that provides first-hand patient insights into living with the disease, in addition to observations from our PINTA Phase 2 trial. In our symposium we will also be highlighting the ISABELA Phase 3 program that we run together with our collaboration partner Gilead.”

When facing the high unmet medical need, pioneering is key in the race to combat IPF. This will be addressed at ERS, where Galapagos will host the symposium ‘Time for change? Pioneering in IPF management’ on Monday 7 September 2020. This symposium will consider cutting-edge techniques and functional tests that can aid diagnosis and management, and Prof. Toby Maher, Global Principal Investigator for ISABELA, will discuss the landmark ISABELA studies where some of these approaches are being pioneered.

On Wednesday 9 September 2020 Galapagos will host, a first of its kind, patient organization-led virtual symposium, in partnership with the EU-IPFF entitled: ‘Improving pulmonary fibrosis diagnosis and care in Europe’. Topics such as insights into the patient journey and key unmet needs will be reviewed, as well as discussing access to IPF care across Europe. Additionally, a new educational program for general practitioners on pulmonary fibrosis identification will be presented.

About Galapagos
Galapagos NV discovers and develops small molecule medicines with novel modes of action, three of which show promising patient results and are currently in late-stage development in multiple diseases. Our pipeline comprises discovery through Phase 3 programs in inflammation, fibrosis, osteoarthritis and other indications. Our ambition is to become a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines. More information at www.glpg.com.

Contact

Investors:
Elizabeth Goodwin
VP Investor Relations
+1 781 460 1784

Sofie Van Gijsel
Senior Director Investor Relations
+32 485 19 14 15
ir@glpg.com

Media:
Carmen Vroonen
Global Head of Communications & Public Affairs
+32 473 824 874

Anna Gibbins
Senior Director Therapeutic Areas Communications
+44 7717 801900
communications@glpg.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to diﬀer materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements and, therefore, the reader should not place undue reliance on them. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation, the risk that ongoing and future clinical studies with ziritaxestat and GLPG1205 may not be completed in the currently envisaged timelines or at all, the inherent uncertainties associated with competitive developments, clinical trial and product development activities and regulatory approval requirements (including that data from the ongoing and planned clinical research programs may not support registration or further development of ziritaxestat and/or GLPG1205 due to safety, efficacy or other reasons), Galapagos' reliance on collaborations with third parties (including our collaboration partner for ziritaxestat, Gilead) and that Galapagos’ estimations regarding its ziritaxestat and GLPG1205 development program and regarding the commercial potential of ziritaxestat and GLPG1205, may be incorrect, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2019 and our subsequent filings with the SEC. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and speak only as of the date hereof, and Galapagos makes no commitment to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements in order to reflect new information or subsequent events, circumstances or changes in expectations.

 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GALAPAGOS NV
01:30aGalapagos to present new insights in IPF and related clinical developments at..
GL
08/19EUROPE : Wall Street sets upbeat tone for European stocks, UK airlines jump
RE
08/19GALAPAGOS : Gilead Shares Fall as FDA Seeks More Filgotinib Data
DJ
08/19Gilead shares slide after FDA knocks back rheumatoid arthritis drug
RE
08/19Wall St sets upbeat tone for European stocks, UK airlines jump
RE
08/18GILEAD SCIENCES : Filgotinib, a Collaboration With Galapagos, Gets Complete Resp..
DJ
08/18Galapagos announces that Gilead received a complete response letter for filgo..
GL
08/12Scipher Medicine and Galapagos sign collaboration in inflammatory bowel disea..
GL
08/06GALAPAGOS : H1 Report 2020
PU
08/06Galapagos reports solid H1 2020 progress
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 551 M 651 M 651 M
Net income 2020 -298 M -353 M -353 M
Net cash 2020 3 071 M 3 630 M 3 630 M
P/E ratio 2020 -28,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7 230 M 8 550 M 8 545 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,55x
EV / Sales 2021 9,81x
Nbr of Employees 1 280
Free-Float 73,7%
Chart GALAPAGOS NV
Duration : Period :
Galapagos NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALAPAGOS NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 151,30 €
Last Close Price 110,80 €
Spread / Highest target 73,3%
Spread / Average Target 36,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Onno van de Stolpe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Raj B. Parekh Chairman
Bart Filius Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Piet Wigerinck Chief Scientific Officer
Walid Abi-Saab Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALAPAGOS NV-40.59%8 550
LONZA GROUP59.17%45 829
CELLTRION, INC.69.34%34 860
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.1.57%29 884
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.35.56%26 945
MODERNA, INC.238.70%25 601
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group