|Dec. 05
|JPMorgan Cuts Galapagos Price Target to $37 From $45, Maintains Neutral Rating
|MT
|Nov. 06
|Galapagos Signs Strategic Manufacturing Deal With Landmark Bio
|MT
Galapagos NV is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative medicines. The company is committed to improving patients' lives worldwide by targeting diseases with high unmet needs. Its R&D capabilities cover multiple drug modalities, including small molecules and cell therapies. Its portfolio comprises discovery through to commercialized programs in immunology, oncology, and other indications. Its first medicine for rheumatoid arthritis and ulcerative colitis is available in Europe and Japan.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
36.48EUR
Average target price
39.85EUR
Spread / Average Target
+9.23%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-11.78%
|2 585 M $
|+70.40%
|41 313 M $
|+5.07%
|39 289 M $
|-55.28%
|30 625 M $
|-27.34%
|27 758 M $
|+40.26%
|22 431 M $
|-28.45%
|21 339 M $
|+4.49%
|17 693 M $
|-13.10%
|11 356 M $
|-17.58%
|10 803 M $
