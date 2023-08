Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the manufacturing of food products, such as bakery, desserts, confectionery, meals and ready-to-eat foods, among others. The Company's product portfolio includes breads, buns, baked munchies, savories, cookies, pastries, desserts, cakes, tea cakes and muffins, cupcakes, brownies, cottage cheese, dairy beverages, batters, dips, flatbreads, take away meals, fish, poultry, red meat, value added eggs, sandwiches, chilled pizza, party packs and regional snacks. It provides white label food solutions for third party retail outlets. It supplies food to retail, institutions and hotel, restaurant, cafe, or hotel, restaurants, catering (HORECA) segment. The Company operates approximately five commissaries across five cities, which include Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Moga and Kolkata.

Sector Food Processing