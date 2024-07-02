This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

Stocks in Canada rose Tuesday, as the S&P/TSX Composite Index added 0.4%, to 21953.80. The blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 added 0.3%, to 1,309.29.

Among large companies, Galaxy Digital Holdings was the biggest gainer during the session, surging 6.8%, and International Petroleum surged 6.5%. Denison Mines rounded out the top three movers on Tuesday, as shares surged 5.1%.

Aecon Group posted the largest decline, dropping 17%, followed by shares of Hammond Power Solutions, which dropped 6.6%. Shares of NovaGold Resources fell 4.6%.

Stock indexes in the U.S. climbed as the NASDAQ Composite Index added 0.8%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index increased 0.6%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 0.4%.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index dropped 0.1%, to 100.48. Locally, the dollar was equivalent to CAD0.73, up 0.4%.

In the bond markets, the yield on 10-year Canadian government bonds rose 10.480 basis points, to 3.609%, and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields fell 0.03 basis point, to 4.438%.

