DGAP-DD : Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 19.12.2020 / 03:57 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated* a) Name +-------------+-----------+ |Title: | | +-------------+-----------+ |First name: |Christopher| +-------------+-----------+ |Last name(s):|Ferraro | +-------------+-----------+ *2. Reason for the notification* a) Position / status +---------+---------+ |Position:|President| +---------+---------+ b) Initial notification *3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* a) Name +----------------------------+ |Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.| +----------------------------+ b) LEI +--------------------+ |254900ULFH90UKBGDV65| +--------------------+ *4. Details of the transaction(s)* a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code +-----+------------+ |Type:|Share | +-----+------------+ |ISIN:|KYG370921069| +-----+------------+ b) Nature of the transaction +--------+ |Disposal| +--------+ c) Price(s) and volume(s) +----------+-------------+ |Price(s) |Volume(s) | +----------+-------------+ |7.905 CAD |230035.50 CAD| +----------+-------------+ |7.8321 CAD|116698.29 CAD| +----------+-------------+ |7.751 CAD |139518.00 CAD| +----------+-------------+ d) Aggregated information +----------+-----------------+ |Price |Aggregated volume| +----------+-----------------+ |7.8428 CAD|486251.7900 CAD | +----------+-----------------+ e) Date of the transaction +-----------------+ |2020-12-17; UTC+1| +-----------------+ f) Place of the transaction +-----+----------------------+ |Name:|Toronto Stock Exchange| +-----+----------------------+ |MIC: |XTSE | +-----+----------------------+ 19.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. 107 Grand St. 10013 New York United States Internet: www.galaxydigital.io End of News DGAP News Service 64043 19.12.2020

