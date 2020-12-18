DGAP-DD : Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
19.12.2020 / 03:57
*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated*
a) Name
+-------------+-----------+
|Title: | |
+-------------+-----------+
|First name: |Christopher|
+-------------+-----------+
|Last name(s):|Ferraro |
+-------------+-----------+
*2. Reason for the notification*
a) Position / status
+---------+---------+
|Position:|President|
+---------+---------+
b) Initial notification
*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor*
a) Name
+----------------------------+
|Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.|
+----------------------------+
b) LEI
+--------------------+
|254900ULFH90UKBGDV65|
+--------------------+
*4. Details of the transaction(s)*
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code
+-----+------------+
|Type:|Share |
+-----+------------+
|ISIN:|KYG370921069|
+-----+------------+
b) Nature of the transaction
+--------+
|Disposal|
+--------+
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
+----------+-------------+
|Price(s) |Volume(s) |
+----------+-------------+
|7.905 CAD |230035.50 CAD|
+----------+-------------+
|7.8321 CAD|116698.29 CAD|
+----------+-------------+
|7.751 CAD |139518.00 CAD|
+----------+-------------+
d) Aggregated information
+----------+-----------------+
|Price |Aggregated volume|
+----------+-----------------+
|7.8428 CAD|486251.7900 CAD |
+----------+-----------------+
e) Date of the transaction
+-----------------+
|2020-12-17; UTC+1|
+-----------------+
f) Place of the transaction
+-----+----------------------+
|Name:|Toronto Stock Exchange|
+-----+----------------------+
|MIC: |XTSE |
+-----+----------------------+
