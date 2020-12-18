Log in
DGAP-DD : Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. english

12/18/2020 | 09:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 
 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging 
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 
 
19.12.2020 / 03:57 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person 
closely associated* 
 
a) Name 
 
+-------------+-----------+ 
|Title:       |           | 
+-------------+-----------+ 
|First name:  |Christopher| 
+-------------+-----------+ 
|Last name(s):|Ferraro    | 
+-------------+-----------+ 
*2. Reason for the notification* 
 
a) Position / status 
 
+---------+---------+ 
|Position:|President| 
+---------+---------+ 
b) Initial notification 
 
*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction 
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* 
 
a) Name 
 
+----------------------------+ 
|Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.| 
+----------------------------+ 
b) LEI 
 
+--------------------+ 
|254900ULFH90UKBGDV65| 
+--------------------+ 
*4. Details of the transaction(s)* 
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, 
identification code 
 
+-----+------------+ 
|Type:|Share       | 
+-----+------------+ 
|ISIN:|KYG370921069| 
+-----+------------+ 
b) Nature of the transaction 
 
+--------+ 
|Disposal| 
+--------+ 
c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
+----------+-------------+ 
|Price(s)  |Volume(s)    | 
+----------+-------------+ 
|7.905 CAD |230035.50 CAD| 
+----------+-------------+ 
|7.8321 CAD|116698.29 CAD| 
+----------+-------------+ 
|7.751 CAD |139518.00 CAD| 
+----------+-------------+ 
d) Aggregated information 
 
+----------+-----------------+ 
|Price     |Aggregated volume| 
+----------+-----------------+ 
|7.8428 CAD|486251.7900 CAD  | 
+----------+-----------------+ 
e) Date of the transaction 
 
+-----------------+ 
|2020-12-17; UTC+1| 
+-----------------+ 
f) Place of the transaction 
 
+-----+----------------------+ 
|Name:|Toronto Stock Exchange| 
+-----+----------------------+ 
|MIC: |XTSE                  | 
+-----+----------------------+ 
 
19.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language: English 
Company:  Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. 
          107 Grand St. 
          10013 New York 
          United States 
Internet: www.galaxydigital.io 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
64043 19.12.2020

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2020 21:57 ET (02:57 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 60,8 M 47,5 M 47,5 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 47,3 M 37,0 M 37,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 675 M 528 M 528 M
EV / Sales 2020 10,3x
EV / Sales 2021 11,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,51 $
Last Close Price 6,27 $
Spread / Highest target -28,0%
Spread / Average Target -28,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Edward Novogratz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher C. Ferraro Co-President
Damien Vanderwilt Co-President & Head-Global Markets
Joe McGrady Head-Operations
Ashwin Prithipaul Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS LTD.623.58%530
MORGAN STANLEY26.51%117 001
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION8.87%97 299
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.6.02%87 693
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED13.87%52 675
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.50.00%42 891
