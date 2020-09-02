Log in
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/02/2020 | 01:10pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.09.2020 / 19:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Novogratz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.

b) LEI
254900ULFH90UKBGDV65 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: KYG370921069

b) Nature of the transaction
Donation of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.76 CAD 23800000.00 CAD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.7600 CAD 23800000.0000 CAD

e) Date of the transaction
2020-09-01; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


02.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.
107 Grand St.
10013 New York
United States
Internet: www.galaxydigital.io

 
End of News DGAP News Service

62523  02.09.2020 


© EQS 2020
