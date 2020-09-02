|
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
09/02/2020 | 01:10pm EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
02.09.2020 / 19:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Michael
|Last name(s):
|Novogratz
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|KYG370921069
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|4.76 CAD
|23800000.00 CAD
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|4.7600 CAD
|23800000.0000 CAD
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
02.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.
|
|107 Grand St.
|
|10013 New York
|
|United States
|Internet:
|www.galaxydigital.io
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
62,3 M
47,7 M
47,7 M
|Net income 2020
|
-
-
-
|Net Debt 2020
|
20,7 M
15,8 M
15,8 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|-
|Yield 2020
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
308 M
236 M
236 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|5,27x
|EV / Sales 2021
|
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|81,2%
|
|Chart GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS LTD.
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS LTD.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Average target price
|
2,87 $
|Last Close Price
|
3,65 $
|Spread / Highest target
|
-21,3%
|Spread / Average Target
|
-21,3%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-21,3%