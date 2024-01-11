By Adriano Marchese

Galaxy Digital Holdings shares were higher Thursday morning after the company said it has launched a bitcoin-focused exchange-traded fund with ETF-provider Invesco.

At 10:07 a.m. ET, shares were trading 6% higher at 11.62 Canadian dollars ($8.68).

The digital-assets and blockchain company in partnership with Invesco has launched the Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF on the Cboe BZX Exchange.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission voted to allow mainstream investors to buy and sell bitcoin as easily as stocks and mutual funds.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-24 1027ET