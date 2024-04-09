By Robb M. Stewart

Galaxy Digital Holdings is seeking to raise roughly $100 million via an equity raising.

The digital asset and blockchain company, which has earmarked the proceeds of the bought deal public offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, said Tuesday it entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity that will see the underwriter buy 9.75 million shares at 14 Canadian dollars ($10.31) each, for gross proceeds of C$136.5 million.

Certain shareholders, including Galaxy Group Investments, granted the underwriter an option to buy up to an additional 1.5 million shares that they hold at the same offering price during a 30-day period after the offering closes. That could see proceeds for these shareholders of up to roughly $15 million.

The offering is set to close on or about Friday, Galaxy said.

Late last month, the company recorded a swing to fourth-quarter net income of $301.5 million from a year-earlier loss of $288.8 million as fee revenue and lending and staking revenue each more than doubled.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-09-24 0743ET