  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    GLXY   KYG370921069

GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS LTD.

(GLXY)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-09-15 pm EDT
7.420 CAD   -0.54%
09/13TRANSCRIPT : Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. Presents at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference, Sep-13-2022 03:30 PM
CI
09/09Galaxy Asset Management, August 2022 Month End AUM
AQ
09/08Galaxy Digital August 2022 Month End AUM down Vs July
MT
Galaxy Digital sued for $100 mln for ditching landmark Bitgo deal

09/15/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
WILMINGTON, Del, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd, a crypto financial services firm, should pay at least $100 million in damages for walking away from its $1.2 billion takeover deal for BitGo Inc, the digital asset custodian said in a court filing made public on Thursday.

Galaxy ended the takeover, the first billion-dollar crypto deal, because it was reeling from the collapse of digital currencies but falsely blamed BitGo's accounting, according to the lawsuit by BitGo that was filed on Tuesday under seal.

"Galaxy’s decision to abandon the merger with BitGo prematurely had nothing to do with BitGo’s financial statements and everything to do with Galaxy’s massive losses," said Bitgo's complaint, which was filed in Delaware's Court of Chancery.

The lawsuit seeks at least $100 million in damages for Galaxy's alleged breach of the takeover deal.

Galaxy said it would seek to have the lawsuit dismissed.

"We completely disagree with the allegations in the complaint," said a statement from Galaxy.

Galaxy said in August it was terminating the takeover because BitGo failed to deliver audited 2021 financial statements by a July 31 deadline.

Galaxy announced the deal in May 2021, when a frenzy for digital assets sent bitcoin to more than $55,000.

The cash and stock acquisition was the biggest crypto deal at the time and expanded Galaxy into digital custodian services as it was preparing to list its stock on Nasdaq.

However, since late 2021, investors have soured on digital assets and on Thursday bitcoin was trading at just under $20,000. Galaxy reported a loss of $554 million for its second quarter of this year, but emphasized it maintained more than $1 billion in cash and still intends to list on Nasdaq.

Galaxy was founded by former hedge fund manager turned cryptocurrency pioneer Michael Novogratz in 2018 as an investment management firm which then expanded into investment banking and trading. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 0.20% 20265.5 End-of-day quote.-51.79%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 0.30% 20233.7 End-of-day quote.-57.61%
GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS LTD. -0.54% 7.42 Delayed Quote.-67.06%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -1.43% 11552.36 Real-time Quote.-25.09%
Financials
Sales 2022 776 M 589 M 589 M
Net income 2022 -739 M -562 M -562 M
Net Debt 2022 227 M 172 M 172 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,64x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 814 M 616 M 618 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,4%
Chart GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,67 $
Average target price 12,64 $
Spread / Average Target 123%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Edward Novogratz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher C. Ferraro Co-President
Damien Vanderwilt Co-President & Head-Global Markets
Alexander Ioffe Chief Financial Officer
Michael Daffey Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS LTD.-67.06%618
BLACKROCK, INC.-29.71%97 032
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-14.31%77 555
UBS GROUP AG-1.95%54 574
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-24.72%35 330
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-19.77%32 872