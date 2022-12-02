Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    GLXY   KYG370921069

GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS LTD.

(GLXY)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:49 2022-12-02 am EST
4.200 CAD   -4.33%
Galaxy wins bid for collapsed crypto lender Celsius' GK8 unit

12/02/2022 | 10:23am EST
Piper Sandler Global Exchange and FinTech Conference in New York

(Reuters) - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd will buy crypto lender Celsius Network LLC-owned digital asset custody platform GK8, the crypto financial services company said on Friday.

The purchase followed a sale process executed in connection with Celsius' Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is subject to court approvals and other closing conditions, the company said.

New Jersey-based Celsius filed for bankruptcy in July, citing extreme market conditions and listed a $1.19 billion deficit on its balance sheet.

The deal will add nearly 40 people, including cryptographers and blockchain engineers, as well as an office in Tel Aviv, Galaxy said.

Founded by Michael Novogratz, the company offers a suite of financial services including trading, asset management and investment banking among others to the crypto-focused companies.

Reuters had reported in August that San Francisco-based blockchain payments company Ripple Labs Inc was interested in potentially purchasing assets of bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network, according to a company spokesperson.

Crypto markets were shaken by the collapse of the popular terraUSD and luna tokens in May, followed by the implosion of crypto exchange FTX last month.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CELSIUS NETWORK (CEL/USD) 1.98% 0.5348 End-of-day quote.-87.35%
GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS LTD. -4.10% 4.2 Delayed Quote.-80.62%
XRP (XRP/BTC) -1.64% 2.337E-5 End-of-day quote.31.14%
XRP (XRP/EUR) -3.78% 0.3767 End-of-day quote.-49.67%
XRP (XRP/USD) -2.82% 0.3964 End-of-day quote.-53.37%
Financials
Sales 2022 667 M 493 M 493 M
Net income 2022 -1 081 M -798 M -798 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,30x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 445 M 329 M 329 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,67x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,7%
Chart GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,18 $
Average target price 6,82 $
Spread / Average Target 114%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Edward Novogratz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher C. Ferraro Co-President
Damien Vanderwilt Co-President & Head-Global Markets
Alexander Ioffe Chief Financial Officer
Michael Daffey Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS LTD.-80.62%329
BLACKROCK, INC.-21.12%107 540
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-17.83%73 747
UBS GROUP AG5.91%57 700
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-21.21%37 100
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.10.04%35 325