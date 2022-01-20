Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLXY   KYG370921069

GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS LTD.

(GLXY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Novogratz' Galaxy Digital hires Blackstone executive for asset management arm

01/20/2022 | 01:47pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Mike Novogratz, Galaxy Digital founder, speaks during a Reuters investment summit in New York City

BOSTON (Reuters) - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd, a crypto-oriented financial services firm, on Thursday said it hired an executive from asset management giant Blackstone Group to help grow its business and expand product offerings.

William Burt, a former managing director at Blackstone, joined Galaxy Digital as chief operating officer of Galaxy Digital Asset Management, which oversees some $2.9 billion in assets, this week, the company said.

At Blackstone, Burt was chief operating officer of the group's $55 billion Portfolio Solutions group which invests with many of the world's leading hedge fund managers for clients including pension and sovereign wealth funds.

During the decade Burt worked for Blackstone's hedge fund unit BAAM, he played a key role in helping allocate investments and liaise with clients. Before Blackstone, he worked at McKinsey & Company.

At Galaxy Digital Asset Management, Burt will oversee day-to-day operations in the asset management business and report to Steve Kurz, Global Head of Asset Management.

"Bill's decades of experience scaling investment management businesses will be invaluable as we continue to rapidly expand our capabilities," Kurz said.

Galaxy Digital was founded by former hedge fund manager turned cryptocurrency pioneer Michael Novogratz in 2006 as an investment management firm which then expanded into investment banking and trading to serve institutional and wealthy individual clients.

The New York-headquartered firm listed shares in Toronto in 2020 and is expected to list in the United States in the first quarter of 2022.

Galaxy Digital has made a number of hires from traditional financial firms including appointing former Goldman Sachs executive Michael Daffey as chairman last year.

Blackstone has seen a large group of executives leave its hedge fund unit over the past year, including most recently John McCormick, BAAM's former co-head, and Min Htoo, BAAM's former co-chief investment officer.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE INC. 1.91% 114.4875 Delayed Quote.-13.24%
GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS LTD. 6.77% 19.89 Delayed Quote.-17.88%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 575 M 1 263 M 1 263 M
Net income 2021 2 341 M 1 879 M 1 879 M
Net Debt 2021 648 M 520 M 520 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,84x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 889 M 1 510 M 1 515 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,61x
EV / Sales 2022 2,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 17,9%
Chart GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 14,86 $
Average target price 36,09 $
Spread / Average Target 143%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Edward Novogratz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher C. Ferraro Co-President
Damien Vanderwilt Co-President & Head-Global Markets
Alexander Ioffe Chief Financial Officer
Michael Daffey Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS LTD.-17.88%1 510
BLACKROCK, INC.-9.84%125 216
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-8.95%86 364
UBS GROUP AG7.55%66 474
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)2.00%47 638
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-6.60%40 230