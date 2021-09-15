Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    27   HK0027032686

GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED

(27)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Factbox-How Macau is revising its multi-billion dollar gaming industry

09/15/2021 | 02:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Electronic monitors are seen inside a casino on the opening day of Sheraton Macao hotel at Sands Cotai Central in Macau

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Macau's government begins a 45-day public consultation on Wednesday to gauge public opinion on changes to its gaming law ahead of the rebidding process of its multi-billion dollar casinos next year.

WHAT IS HAPPENING?

Casino operators Sands China, Wynn Macau, Galaxy Entertainment, SJM Holdings, Melco Entertainment and MGM China are all required to rebid for their licenses, known as concessions, when they expire in June 2022.

Macau stocks plummeted by as much as a third on Wednesday, losing around $14 billion in value, as investors fear the gaming review will lead to tighter regulations in the world's largest gambling hub. [L1N2QH01D]

GOVERNMENT PROPOSAL

Macau has not yet made the rebidding process clear.

A government proposal does not include how many concessions should be granted in future.

Lei Wai Nong, Macau's secretary for economy and finance, said increasing the number could bring "unhealthy competitiveness".

"This can mean that the government might maintain or even reduce the number of concessionaires," he added.

Lei also said the government was open to modifying the current concession period of 20 years but did not give further details.

The government is proposing to increase Macau permanent residents' voting shares in the gaming concessionaires, as well as additional rules on the transfer and distribution of profits to shareholders.

Authorities are also proposing government representatives be selected to participate in casino operators' daily operations to increase supervision.

CONSULTATION PROCESS

Lei has outlined nine main areas proposed by the government to be discussed in the consultation which runs until Oct. 29:

1. Number of gaming concessions to be granted

2. The length of the concessions

3. Strengthened official requirements for the casino operators

4. Employee protection measures

5. Strengthened verification for concessionaires and junket operators

6. Introducing government representatives to monitor day to day operations.

7. Promote projects with non-gaming elements

8. Social responsibility

9. Clarify new criminal liability and administrative punishment system.

(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED -2.10% 48.95 End-of-day quote.-18.76%
MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.25% 7.87 End-of-day quote.-40.92%
SANDS CHINA LTD. -0.60% 24.95 End-of-day quote.-26.73%
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.42% 7.04 End-of-day quote.-18.80%
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED -1.21% 9.01 End-of-day quote.-30.80%
All news about GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
02:17aFactbox-How Macau is revising its multi-billion dollar gaming industry
RE
09/14Hong Kong-Listed Macau Casino Stocks Sink on Fears of Stricter Regulations
DJ
09/13Hang Kong Hang Seng Down 1.5% on Tech Slump, Beijing Regulatory Outlook
MT
09/10Hong Kong Hang Seng Up 1.9% on Sino-US Outlook, Tech Rebound
MT
09/09GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT : GEG Receives PATA Gold Award for Culture (Traditional Per..
PU
09/08GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT : GEG Relaunches U-LEAD Graduate Internship Program for Uni..
AQ
09/08Hong Kong Hang Seng Down 0.1% as Tech Issues Slip
MT
09/03Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited Reports Consolidated Unaudited Financial R..
CI
09/02GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT : GEG Relaunches U-LEAD Graduate Internship Program for Uni..
PU
09/01Macau's Gaming Revenue Soars 234% to Nearly $556 Million in August, But Lowes..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 23 426 M 3 012 M 3 012 M
Net income 2021 1 424 M 183 M 183 M
Net cash 2021 26 271 M 3 377 M 3 377 M
P/E ratio 2021 143x
Yield 2021 0,15%
Capitalization 213 B 27 379 M 27 377 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,97x
EV / Sales 2022 3,94x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 49,3%
Chart GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 48,95 HKD
Average target price 64,03 HKD
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Charles Drake Group Chief Financial Officer
Che Woo Lui Chairman
James Houghton Director-Information Systems & Technology
Wai Ling Lui Group Director-Human Resources & Administration
James Ross Ancell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-18.76%27 379
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC1.53%35 354
EVOLUTION AB66.51%35 098
SANDS CHINA LTD.-26.73%25 961
DRAFTKINGS INC.26.83%23 822
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED52.97%22 209