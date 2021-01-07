Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited    27   HK0027032686

GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED

(27)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

GEG Presents WTT Macau 2020: Top 10 International Sports News in 2020 by China Central Radio and Television

01/07/2021 | 03:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

January 5, 2021 - Organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macau SAR Government and World Table Tennis ('WTT') in conjunction with the Macau Table Tennis General Association, the 'WTT Macau 2020 - presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group' ('WTT Macau 2020') was held at the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion from November 25 to 29 last year. Created by the International Table Tennis Federation, WTT is to become the brand new commercial vehicle to drive success in the revolution and professionalization of table tennis. As the first event to take place under WTT, WTT Macau 2020 was Macau's only international sports event to be ranked in the top ten international sports news in 2020 by China Central Radio and Television.

The event was successfully held thanks to the organizers' commitment to uphold strict epidemic prevention measures, including arranging for all the participating players and staff to stay in mainland China for more than 14 days before entering Macau, requesting for them to provide a valid certificate of negative Covid-19 nucleic acid test results upon entering Macau, and ensuring that they abide by all the epidemic prevention guidelines issued by the Health Bureau of the Macau SAR Government during the competition. At the same time, spectators were also requested to follow the Macau SAR Government's epidemic prevention measures by going through temperature checks, showing their valid health codes and wearing masks when entering the stadium. As the presenting partner of the event, Galaxy Entertainment Group ('GEG') not only adhered to all the epidemic prevention measures, but also actively supported the local government in promoting Macau's development of sports tourism by using a diversified approach to support its organization of international sports events in Macau.

By upholding the philosophy of 'what is taken from the community is to be used for the good of the community,' GEG hopes to extend its care to people from all walks of life and create opportunities for them to participate in Macau's international sports events. To promote inclusion, GEG has been sponsoring the Macau Special Olympics ('MSO') in hosting the Galaxy Entertainment Special Olympics Table Tennis Competition for 10 consecutive years. During the WTT Macau 2020, GEG invited students and their families from MSO to watch the games in hopes of broadening the horizons of the students by giving them the chance to observe the performance of world-class table tennis players. GEG and the WTT further donated 1,000 boxes of beverages to the Fuhong Society of Macau ('Fuhong') for their charity sales and service users, with funds raised by Fuhong going towards buying more food for people in need.


[Link]

Disclaimer

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 08:11:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
03:12aGEG PRESENTS WTT MACAU 2020 : Top 10 International Sports News in 2020 by China ..
PU
2020Hong Kong Hang Seng Up 0.2% on Tech Strength; Alibaba Retreats on Beijing Ant..
MT
2020Hong Kong Hang Seng Declines 0.7% as COVID-19 Cases Climb, China-US Tensions ..
MT
2020Macau's gambling revenues drop 70.5 percent in November
RE
2020GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED : 3rd quarter results
CO
2020GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT : Swung to 3Q Loss as Revenue Plunged
DJ
2020Hong Kong Hang Seng Up 1.2%, Shanghai Gains 1.9% in Post US-Election Rallies
MT
2020Macau's gambling revenues dive 72.5% in Oct
RE
2020GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED : quaterly earnings release
2020Macau's gambling revenues tumble 90% in September
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 13 381 M 1 726 M 1 726 M
Net income 2020 -4 869 M -628 M -628 M
Net cash 2020 30 134 M 3 887 M 3 887 M
P/E ratio 2020 -53,8x
Yield 2020 0,15%
Capitalization 260 B 33 471 M 33 473 M
EV / Sales 2020 17,1x
EV / Sales 2021 5,22x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 49,2%
Chart GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 62,06 HKD
Last Close Price 59,75 HKD
Spread / Highest target 24,2%
Spread / Average Target 3,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Che Woo Lui Chairman
Robert Charles Drake Group Chief Financial Officer
James Houghton Director-Information Systems & Technology
Wai Bun Cheung Non-Executive Director
James Ross Ancell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-0.83%33 471
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC6.02%37 982
SANDS CHINA LTD.-0.88%35 215
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB0.86%21 813
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.2.65%15 879
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-1.65%15 139
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ