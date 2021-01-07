GEG Presents WTT Macau 2020: Top 10 International Sports News in 2020 by China Central Radio and Television

January 5, 2021 - Organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macau SAR Government and World Table Tennis ('WTT') in conjunction with the Macau Table Tennis General Association, the 'WTT Macau 2020 - presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group' ('WTT Macau 2020') was held at the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion from November 25 to 29 last year. Created by the International Table Tennis Federation, WTT is to become the brand new commercial vehicle to drive success in the revolution and professionalization of table tennis. As the first event to take place under WTT, WTT Macau 2020 was Macau's only international sports event to be ranked in the top ten international sports news in 2020 by China Central Radio and Television.

The event was successfully held thanks to the organizers' commitment to uphold strict epidemic prevention measures, including arranging for all the participating players and staff to stay in mainland China for more than 14 days before entering Macau, requesting for them to provide a valid certificate of negative Covid-19 nucleic acid test results upon entering Macau, and ensuring that they abide by all the epidemic prevention guidelines issued by the Health Bureau of the Macau SAR Government during the competition. At the same time, spectators were also requested to follow the Macau SAR Government's epidemic prevention measures by going through temperature checks, showing their valid health codes and wearing masks when entering the stadium. As the presenting partner of the event, Galaxy Entertainment Group ('GEG') not only adhered to all the epidemic prevention measures, but also actively supported the local government in promoting Macau's development of sports tourism by using a diversified approach to support its organization of international sports events in Macau.

By upholding the philosophy of 'what is taken from the community is to be used for the good of the community,' GEG hopes to extend its care to people from all walks of life and create opportunities for them to participate in Macau's international sports events. To promote inclusion, GEG has been sponsoring the Macau Special Olympics ('MSO') in hosting the Galaxy Entertainment Special Olympics Table Tennis Competition for 10 consecutive years. During the WTT Macau 2020, GEG invited students and their families from MSO to watch the games in hopes of broadening the horizons of the students by giving them the chance to observe the performance of world-class table tennis players. GEG and the WTT further donated 1,000 boxes of beverages to the Fuhong Society of Macau ('Fuhong') for their charity sales and service users, with funds raised by Fuhong going towards buying more food for people in need.