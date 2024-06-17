GEG and CPTTM Sign a Memorandum of Understanding; Jointly Introduce Industry's First of Kind Training Model to Support Local SMEs in Quality Enhancement

June 17, 2024 - Galaxy Entertainment Group ("GEG") has always attached great importance to the long-term development of local enterprises, especially local SMEs, "Made in Macau" brands, and young entrepreneurs, and has been supporting them to achieve business innovation and sustainable development through multi-pronged approaches, including providing opportunities and favorable conditions that can help them create an improved business environment. To further support local SMEs in enhancing their core competitiveness, GEG launched the "GEG SME Series: Quality Enhancement Certification Program" and signed a memorandum of understanding with the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center ("CPTTM") to provide financial support to GEG's qualified suppliers for completing international and local quality management training courses offered by CPTTM, as well as passing relevant certification assessments. Through the collaboration between GEG and CPTTM, the program will not only provide theoretical training, but also professional advice and guidance to the participating enterprises based on their business conditions. This training model is the first of its kind in the industry, with the aim of supporting related enterprises in mastering professional quality management knowledge and skills through practical actions, improving their overall quality management and operational capacity, and injecting new momentum into Macau's high-quality and diversified economic development.

Recently, GEG held the "GEG SME Series: Quality Enhancement Certification Program" Signing Ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding at the Galaxy International Convention Center, and invited Ms. Victoria Kuan, Director General of CPTTM, and Mr. Peter Chow, Senior Vice President of Procurement and Warehousing of GEG, to sign the memorandum of understanding on behalf of both parties. The "GEG SME Series: Quality Enhancement Certification Program" aims at encouraging GEG's SME partners' participation in CPTTM's certification training courses covering various industries and sectors based on their business nature and needs, including courses relating to the ISO 9001 Quality Management System and Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point ("HACCP") food safety management system, and a workshop on good manufacturing practices for small and medium sized food factories that aims to facilitate their application for the "M Mark" Macau Product Qualify Certification. Participating SMEs are expected to obtain relevant local and international standards and certifications upon their course completion so that they can enhance their service quality and brand trust, and better expand their business in the future.

In her speech, Ms. Victoria Kuan said, "CPTTM is committed to providing multi-faceted services covering information and experience exchange, advisory and technical

