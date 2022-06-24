Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    27   HK0027032686

GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED

(27)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  02:01 2022-06-24 am EDT
41.90 HKD   +2.82%
01:46aGALAXY ENTERTAINMENT : GEG's Gaming Concession Extended Stands Ready for New Opportunities Ahead
PU
06/23Macau Extends Casino Licenses Until End of 2022
MT
06/23Macau extends COVID shutdown of city, casinos stay open
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Galaxy Entertainment : GEG's Gaming Concession Extended Stands Ready for New Opportunities Ahead

06/24/2022 | 01:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GEG's Gaming Concession Extended

Stands Ready for New Opportunities Ahead

June 23, 2022 - Galaxy Entertainment Group ("GEG") is pleased to announce that the Macau SAR Government has approved a six-month extension to its gaming concession, and that the amended concession contract has been signed, with the concession extended to December 31, 2022. GEG will continue to operate according to the amended "Legal Framework for the Operations of Casino Games of Fortune", proactively support the SAR Government's policy directions, and contribute and propel the sustainable and healthy development of Macau's gaming industry. GEG is ready to participate in the tendering process for the new gaming concessions, and looks forward to further contributing to Macau's long-term prosperity by seizing the many new opportunities ahead.

Dr. Lui Che Woo, Chairman of GEG, said, "We are truly grateful to the SAR Government and members of the Legislative Assembly for their hard work and dedication to the amendment of the 'Legal Framework for the Operations of Casino Games of Fortune', the six-month extension of the gaming concessions, and the preparation of the tendering process. Together, we strive to promote greater clarity on Macau's future development and facilitate the gaming industry's sustainable and healthy development. GEG has always stayed true to its philosophy of 'what is taken from the community is to be used for the good of the community' and will introduce unique and innovative offerings in its IR projects in Cotai, as well as working together with industry participants to support the SAR Government's efforts to stabilize the economy, increase the public's confidence, usher Macau's diversified and sustainable development, and contribute to Macau's transition to a 'One Center, One Platform and One Base.'"

Pursuant to the terms of the amended concession contract, GEG has paid a premium of MOP47 million to the SAR Government for the concession extension. Moreover, GEG will provide a bank guarantee as required to fully back its gaming-related labor responsibilities. Meanwhile, since June 16, 2022, GEG has ceased the operation of two of its City Clubs, namely Rio Casino and President Casino, while the operation of another City Club, Waldo Casino, will remain in operation until the end of this year. GEG will reallocate its team members from the Rio Casino and the President Casino to its other casinos, while maintaining all of their employment terms. In addition, a series of vocation training programs will be provided for them as part of GEG's efforts to safeguard local residents' employment and support Macau's economic and social stability.

- End -

1 | P a g e

Disclaimer

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 05:45:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
01:46aGALAXY ENTERTAINMENT : GEG's Gaming Concession Extended Stands Ready for New Opportunities..
PU
06/23Macau Extends Casino Licenses Until End of 2022
MT
06/23Macau extends COVID shutdown of city, casinos stay open
RE
06/21Macau Lawmakers Approve Landmark Casino Reform Bill
MT
06/21Macau legislators pass landmark casino reform bill
RE
06/21STANLEY HO : Macau hotel locked down after COVID case, 700 people to be quarantined-media
RE
06/19Hong Kong-Listed Casino Stocks Fall on Macau Covid-19 Outbreak
DJ
06/16SJM Gets Clearance for Refinancing of $2.4 Billion Syndicated Loans
MT
06/14Macau to sign off on 6-month casino operator licence extensions -media
RE
06/03Galaxy Entertainment Group - GEG Co-organizes Mental Health Activities with Richmond Fe..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 20 298 M 2 586 M 2 586 M
Net income 2022 2 136 M 272 M 272 M
Net cash 2022 20 531 M 2 616 M 2 616 M
P/E ratio 2022 81,8x
Yield 2022 0,94%
Capitalization 178 B 22 634 M 22 634 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,74x
EV / Sales 2023 4,07x
Nbr of Employees 17 157
Free-Float 49,3%
Chart GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 40,75 HKD
Average target price 51,22 HKD
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Charles Drake Group Chief Financial Officer
Che Woo Lui Chairman
James Houghton Director-Information Systems & Technology
Wai Ling Lui Group Director-Human Resources & Administration
James Ross Ancell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED0.12%22 634
EVOLUTION AB-27.28%19 812
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-28.67%18 315
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-23.98%15 366
SANDS CHINA LTD-19.93%14 990
ENTAIN PLC-22.94%9 465