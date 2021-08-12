Galaxy Entertainment Group Swings to Profit in First Half on Improved Revenue

By Yi Wei Wong



Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. said it swung to a net profit of 947.1 million Hong Kong dollars (US$121.8 million) in the first half from a loss of HK$2.86 billion a year earlier, as revenue improved across business segments.

The Macau-based casino operator said Thursday that first-half revenue rose to HK$10.66 billion from HK$6.22 billion a year earlier.

In the first half, Galaxy Entertainment's gross gaming revenue rose to HK$9.48 billion from HK$5.71 billion in the same period last year. The casino company also noted that its retail operations performed well during the second quarter.

"Given the ongoing impact of Covid-19, today the board of directors has decided not to declare a dividend," Chairman Lui Che Woo said in an earnings release.

Galaxy Entertainment will continue to upgrade its resorts and explore opportunities in overseas markets, including Japan, he added.

