  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    27   HK0027032686

GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED

(27)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Galaxy Entertainment Group Swings to Profit in First Half on Improved Revenue

08/12/2021 | 12:55am EDT
By Yi Wei Wong

Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. said it swung to a net profit of 947.1 million Hong Kong dollars (US$121.8 million) in the first half from a loss of HK$2.86 billion a year earlier, as revenue improved across business segments.

The Macau-based casino operator said Thursday that first-half revenue rose to HK$10.66 billion from HK$6.22 billion a year earlier.

In the first half, Galaxy Entertainment's gross gaming revenue rose to HK$9.48 billion from HK$5.71 billion in the same period last year. The casino company also noted that its retail operations performed well during the second quarter.

"Given the ongoing impact of Covid-19, today the board of directors has decided not to declare a dividend," Chairman Lui Che Woo said in an earnings release.

Galaxy Entertainment will continue to upgrade its resorts and explore opportunities in overseas markets, including Japan, he added.

Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-12-21 0054ET

Financials
Sales 2021 28 347 M 3 644 M 3 644 M
Net income 2021 3 457 M 444 M 444 M
Net cash 2021 29 827 M 3 834 M 3 834 M
P/E ratio 2021 65,5x
Yield 2021 0,43%
Capitalization 212 B 27 291 M 27 288 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,44x
EV / Sales 2022 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 17 832
Free-Float 49,3%
Technical analysis trends GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 48,80 HKD
Average target price 69,39 HKD
Spread / Average Target 42,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Charles Drake Group Chief Financial Officer
Che Woo Lui Chairman
James Houghton Director-Information Systems & Technology
Wai Ling Lui Group Director-Human Resources & Administration
James Ross Ancell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-19.00%27 291
EVOLUTION AB65.33%34 156
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-0.60%34 124
SANDS CHINA LTD.-23.64%27 051
DRAFTKINGS INC.12.07%21 051
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.25.15%19 838