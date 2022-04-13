Galaxy Entertainment : Recognized at the International Gaming Awards for the Eleventh Consecutive Year by Winning the Charitable Community Award

GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

RECOGNIZED AT THE INTERNATIONAL GAMING AWARDS

FOR THE ELEVENTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

BY WINNING THE

CHARITABLE COMMUNITY AWARD

Hong Kong, April 13 2022 - Galaxy Entertainment Group ("GEG" or "the Group") (HKEx stock code: 27) was recognized at the prestigious International Gaming Awards ("IGA") ceremony in London. This year, the Group won the Charitable Community Award for the second consecutive year. This recognizes GEG's commitment to contribute and build a sustainable future for the communities in which it operates. It also marks the eleventh consecutive year that GEG has been honoured by the IGA.

IGA is regarded as the "Oscars" of the gaming industry and serves to highlight the achievements of outstanding online and land-based operators globally. Its judging panel comprises leading international industry professionals, analysts, investors, specialized journalists and gaming consultants. GEG has won numerous IGA accolades over the years, reflecting recognition of the Group's performance and achievements from the international community.

Mr. Francis Lui, Vice Chairman of GEG, said, "We are honoured to receive this most prestigious Charitable Community Award at the IGA. As one of the leaders in the gaming and entertainment industry, GEG is committed to supporting and creating social values for the communities where we operate. Since the onset of COVID-19, GEG has proactively supported the Macau SAR Government and the surrounding regions in preventing the spread of the virus. Advocating care for the community, GEG established a special taskforce that kept in close contact with the Group's different stakeholders and implemented timely measures to help contain and prevent the spread of the virus, and to support the community."

Along with its 'World Class, Asian Heart' service philosophy, the Group is highly regarded for its innovative and unique product offerings, additionally the Group has the most clearly defined development pipeline among the Macau operators. GEG has the largest landbank in Macau with Cotai Phases 3 & 4 comprising approximately one million square metres of development space.

The Group is committed to supporting the Macau Government's vision to develop Macau into a

World Centre of Tourism and Leisure.

The IGA awards which GEG received in the past years:

Year IGA Awards for GEG 2009 2th International Gaming Awards Casino Interior Design (StarWorld Hotel) 2012 5th International Gaming Awards Casino Operator of the Year Australia/Asia (GEG) Integrated Resort of the Year (Galaxy Macau™) 2013 6th International Gaming Awards Casino Operator of the Year Australia/Asia (GEG) Casino VIP Room of the Year (Galaxy Macau™) 2014 7th International Gaming Award Casino Operator of the Year Australia/Asia (GEG) Outstanding Contribution Award (Dr. Lui Che Woo) 2015 8th International Gaming Awards Casino Operator of the Year Australia/Asia (GEG) Casino VIP Room of the Year (Galaxy Macau™) 2016 9th International Gaming Awards Socially Responsible Operator (GEG) 2017 10th International Gaming Awards Integrated Resort of the Year (Galaxy Macau™) 2018 11th International Gaming Awards Integrated Resort of the Year (Galaxy Macau™) 2019 12th International Gaming Awards Casino Operator of the Year Australia/Asia (GEG) Integrated Resort of the Year (Galaxy Macau™) 2020 13th International Gaming Awards Casino Operator of the Year Australia/Asia (GEG) Socially Responsible Operator (GEG) 2021 14th International Gaming Awards Casino Operator (GEG) Charitable Community Award (GEG) 2022 15th International Gaming Awards Charitable Community Award (GEG)

About Galaxy Entertainment Group (HKEx stock code: 27)

Galaxy Entertainment Group ("GEG" or the "Group") is one of the world's leading resorts, hospitality and gaming companies. It primarily develops and operates a large portfolio of integrated resort, retail, dining, hotel and gaming facilities in Macau. The Group is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Index.

GEG is one of the three original concessionaires in Macau with a successful track record of delivering innovative, spectacular and award-winning properties, products and services, underpinned by a "World

Class, Asian Heart" service philosophy, that has enabled it to consistently outperform the market in Macau.

GEG operates three flagship destinations in Macau: on Cotai, Galaxy Macau™, one of the world's largest integrated destination resorts, and the adjoining Broadway Macau™, a unique landmark entertainment and food street destination; and on the Peninsula, StarWorld Macau, an award winning premium property.

The Group has the largest undeveloped landbank of any concessionaire in Macau. When The Next Chapter of its Cotai development is completed, GEG's resorts footprint on Cotai will double to more than 2 million square meters, making the resorts, entertainment and MICE precinct one of the largest and most diverse integrated destinations in the world. GEG is also progressing plans for its Hengqin project and we are also expanding our focus beyond Hengqin and Macau to potentially include opportunities within the rapidly expanding Greater Bay Area. These projects will help GEG develop and support Macau in its vision of becoming a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure.

In July 2015, GEG made a strategic investment in Société Anonyme des Bains de Mer et du Cercle des

Étrangers à Monaco ("Monte-Carlo SBM"), a world renowned owner and operator of iconic luxury hotels and resorts in the Principality of Monaco. GEG continues to explore a range of international development opportunities with Monte-Carlo SBM including Japan.

GEG is committed to delivering world class unique experiences to its guests and building a sustainable future for the communities in which it operates.

For more information about the Group, please visit www.galaxyentertainment.com

About International Gaming Awards (IGA)

The International Gaming Awards are managed by Clever Duck Media Ltd.Clever Duck Media is an Event Management Company with a highly creative, efficient and passionate team with a unique understanding of the Gaming Industry.Clever Duck Mediamanages the International Gaming Awards, Women in Gaming Networking event (Conference & Awards) and publishes a hugely popular industry monthly digital magazine. For more details, please visit http://gaming-awards.com

