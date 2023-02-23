Galaxy Entertainment Shares Jump as Quarterly Results Beat Expectations

By Yifan Wang

Shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. rose as investors welcomed the Macau casino operator's better-than-expected results.

The stock gained as much as 6.4% Friday and was recently 5.6% higher at 54.80 Hong Kong dollars (US$6.98), on track for its best day since December.

Galaxy Entertainment on Thursday posted a net loss and a 42% drop in revenue for 2022, as strict pandemic-led movement curbs in China dealt a blow to Macau's gambling sector.

But analysts were quick to look past the full-year weakness and pointed to recent recovery trends.

Galaxy Entertainment said its fourth-quarter net revenue jumped 43% sequentially, which Citi analysts called a "solid beat" in a note.

The company's adjusted loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization also materially exceeded Citi's expectations, the analysts said, noting that it was "mainly due to more effective than expected cost control during the quarter."

Citi raised its 2023 earnings forecast for the company by 86% while maintaining its buy call and HK$70 target price on the stock.

Citi also struck an optimistic tone on Galaxy Entertainment's likely ability to outrun rivals over the long run, thanks to its fast-expanding hotel-room capacity and new venues.

"We continue to expect Galaxy to be a long-term market share gainer," the analysts said. "Galaxy remains one of our top picks in the Macau gaming space."

