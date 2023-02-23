Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    27   HK0027032686

GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED

(27)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  12:02:45 2023-02-24 am EST
54.45 HKD   +4.91%
02/23Galaxy Entertainment Shares Jump as Quarterly Results Beat Expectations
DJ
02/23Galaxy Entertainment Swings to Loss in 2022 as Revenue Slumps 42%
MT
02/23Transcript : Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Galaxy Entertainment Shares Jump as Quarterly Results Beat Expectations

02/23/2023 | 11:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Yifan Wang


Shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. rose as investors welcomed the Macau casino operator's better-than-expected results.

The stock gained as much as 6.4% Friday and was recently 5.6% higher at 54.80 Hong Kong dollars (US$6.98), on track for its best day since December.

Galaxy Entertainment on Thursday posted a net loss and a 42% drop in revenue for 2022, as strict pandemic-led movement curbs in China dealt a blow to Macau's gambling sector.

But analysts were quick to look past the full-year weakness and pointed to recent recovery trends.

Galaxy Entertainment said its fourth-quarter net revenue jumped 43% sequentially, which Citi analysts called a "solid beat" in a note.

The company's adjusted loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization also materially exceeded Citi's expectations, the analysts said, noting that it was "mainly due to more effective than expected cost control during the quarter."

Citi raised its 2023 earnings forecast for the company by 86% while maintaining its buy call and HK$70 target price on the stock.

Citi also struck an optimistic tone on Galaxy Entertainment's likely ability to outrun rivals over the long run, thanks to its fast-expanding hotel-room capacity and new venues.

"We continue to expect Galaxy to be a long-term market share gainer," the analysts said. "Galaxy remains one of our top picks in the Macau gaming space."


Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-23 2322ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 5.11% 54.45 Delayed Quote.0.29%
HECKLER & KOCH AG -3.81% 101 Real-time Quote.-14.63%
All news about GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
02/23Galaxy Entertainment Shares Jump as Quarterly Results Beat Expectations
DJ
02/23Galaxy Entertainment Swings to Loss in 2022 as Revenue Slumps 42%
MT
02/23Transcript : Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 2..
CI
02/23Galaxy Entertainment Swung to 2022 Loss
DJ
02/23Galaxy Entertainment : Presentation of 2022 Q4 & Annual Results
PU
02/20Galaxy Entertainment : GEG Senior Executives Movement
PU
02/07Tech Strength Elevates Hong Kong Stock Market
MT
02/01Macau casino revenues surge in Jan after COVID rules lifted
RE
01/26Hong Kong stocks hit 9-month high on lunar new year rush
RE
01/25Macau Logs Highest Single-Day Tourist Arrivals in Pandemic Era
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 11 922 M 1 519 M 1 519 M
Net income 2022 -2 844 M -362 M -362 M
Net cash 2022 15 015 M 1 914 M 1 914 M
P/E ratio 2022 -88,5x
Yield 2022 0,23%
Capitalization 227 B 28 885 M 28 885 M
EV / Sales 2022 17,8x
EV / Sales 2023 6,24x
Nbr of Employees 17 500
Free-Float 49,2%
Chart GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 51,90 HKD
Average target price 58,56 HKD
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Charles Drake Group Chief Financial Officer
Che Woo Lui Chairman
James Houghton Senior Director-Information Systems & Technology
Wai Ling Lui Group Director-Human Resources & Administration
James Ross Ancell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED0.29%28 808
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC21.17%29 061
SANDS CHINA LTD6.37%28 422
EVOLUTION AB28.46%26 753
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED17.56%16 069
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.29.78%11 618