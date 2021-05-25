Log in
    27   HK0027032686

GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED

(27)
Galaxy Entertainment : GEG Foundation Promotes Portuguese Language, Culture and Art with IPOR

05/25/2021 | 10:47pm EDT
© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 30 139 M 3 883 M 3 883 M
Net income 2021 4 220 M 544 M 544 M
Net cash 2021 30 957 M 3 988 M 3 988 M
P/E ratio 2021 66,1x
Yield 2021 0,47%
Capitalization 277 B 35 643 M 35 642 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,15x
EV / Sales 2022 4,60x
Nbr of Employees 17 832
Free-Float 49,3%
Chart GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 70,69 HKD
Last Close Price 63,60 HKD
Spread / Highest target 35,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert Charles Drake Group Chief Financial Officer
Che Woo Lui Chairman
James Houghton Director-Information Systems & Technology
Wai Ling Lui Group Director-Human Resources & Administration
James Ross Ancell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED5.56%34 957
EVOLUTION AB77.02%37 720
SANDS CHINA LTD.0.00%34 810
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-8.30%32 758
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.41.48%21 930
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED32.68%20 132