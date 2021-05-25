Galaxy Entertainment : GEG Foundation Promotes Portuguese Language, Culture and Art with IPOR
1. ''Alphabets & Friends' - Feet on Earth and Head in the Air' literary and cultural festival, was the first initiative under the 'GEG Cultural & Academic Fund'.
2. Activities of the festival included puppet theatre shows, shadow show, exhibitions, cinema sessions, presentations of books, and thematic workshops. Through these activities, the festival promoted the Portuguese language, culture and literature to children and people of all age groups, and helped promote the integration of Macau's Chinese and Portuguese communities.
3. One of the activities, the 'Living Among What's Left Behind' exhibition was open to the public for free at the gallery of the Municipal Affairs Bureau of the Macau SAR Government. The award-winning works of Portuguese photographer Mário Cruz were displayed with introductions in 3 languages including Chinese, English and Portuguese, attracting many citizens to participate.
