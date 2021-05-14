Galaxy Entertainment : Poll Results of Annual General Meeting Held on 13 May 2021 and Adoption of New Share Option Scheme

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED

銀 河 娛 樂 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 27)

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 13 MAY 2021

AND

ADOPTION OF NEW SHARE OPTION SCHEME

At the Annual General Meeting of Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited ("GEG") held on 13 May 2021 ("AGM"), a poll was demanded by the chairman of the meeting for voting on all resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM dated 30 March 2021.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares of GEG was 4,352,198,567 shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the shareholders to attend and vote on all resolutions. There were no restrictions on any shareholders to cast votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the AGM.

GEG's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, acted as the scrutineers for the purpose of vote-taking at the AGM. All resolutions put to the meeting were approved by shareholders of GEG.

The poll results in respect of the resolutions were as follows: