    27   HK0027032686

GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED

(27)
Galaxy Entertainment : Poll Results of Annual General Meeting Held on 13 May 2021 and Adoption of New Share Option Scheme

05/14/2021 | 09:05am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED

銀 河 娛 樂 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 27)

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 13 MAY 2021

AND

ADOPTION OF NEW SHARE OPTION SCHEME

At the Annual General Meeting of Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited ("GEG") held on 13 May 2021 ("AGM"), a poll was demanded by the chairman of the meeting for voting on all resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM dated 30 March 2021.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares of GEG was 4,352,198,567 shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the shareholders to attend and vote on all resolutions. There were no restrictions on any shareholders to cast votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the AGM.

GEG's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, acted as the scrutineers for the purpose of vote-taking at the AGM. All resolutions put to the meeting were approved by shareholders of GEG.

The poll results in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

1.

To receive and consider the audited financial

3,729,509,422

4,801,449

statements and reports of the Directors and

(99.871423%)

(0.128577%)

Auditor for the year ended 31 December 2020.

2.1

To re-elect Mr. Francis Lui Yiu Tung as a

3,297,664,300

436,646,571

Director.

(88.307171%)

(11.692829%)

2.2

To re-elect Mr. Joseph Chee Ying Keung as a

3,617,531,473

116,779,398

Director.

(96.872799%)

(3.127201%)

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

2.3

To re-elect Mr. James Ross Ancell as a Director.

3,392,163,371

342,147,500

(90.837734%)

(9.162266%)

3.

To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as

3,724,365,994

9,944,877

Auditor and authorise the Directors to fix the

(99.733689%)

(0.266311%)

Auditor's remuneration.

4.1

To give a general mandate to the Directors to

3,730,745,846

3,565,025

buy-back shares of GEG.

(99.904533%)

(0.095467%)

4.2

To give a general mandate to the Directors to

2,629,372,281

1,072,253,590

issue additional shares of GEG.

(71.032902%)

(28.967098%)

4.3

To extend the general mandate as approved

2,654,343,128

1,078,607,443

under 4.2.

(71.105767%)

(28.894233%)

5.

To approve the adoption of the new share

2,915,174,949

819,135,922

option scheme of GEG.

(78.064603%)

(21.935397%)

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the resolutions put to the meeting, each of the above resolutions was duly passed as an ordinary resolution of GEG.

ADOPTION OF NEW SHARE OPTION SCHEME

Pursuant to Rule 17.02(1) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), the Board announces that, as set out above, the ordinary resolution approving the adoption of the New Share Option Scheme, made in accordance with Chapter 17 of the Listing Rules and the principal terms of which are set out in GEG's circular dated 30 March 2021, was duly passed by the shareholders of GEG at the AGM.

By Order of the Board

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited

Wong Chui Lai

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 13 May 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of GEG are Dr. Lui Che Woo (Chairman), Mr. Francis Lui Yiu Tung, Mr. Joseph Chee Ying Keung and Mrs. Paddy Tang Lui Wai Yu; the non-executive Directors of GEG are Dr. Charles Cheung Wai Bun and Mr. Michael Victor Mecca; and the independent non-executive Directors of GEG are Mr. James Ross Ancell, Dr. William Yip Shue Lam and Professor Patrick Wong Lung Tak.

Website: www.galaxyentertainment.com

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 31 465 M 4 052 M 4 052 M
Net income 2021 6 239 M 803 M 803 M
Net cash 2021 30 957 M 3 986 M 3 986 M
P/E ratio 2021 45,7x
Yield 2021 0,51%
Capitalization 274 B 35 278 M 35 291 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,73x
EV / Sales 2022 4,41x
Nbr of Employees 17 832
Free-Float 49,3%
Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 70,78 HKD
Last Close Price 63,00 HKD
Spread / Highest target 36,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert Charles Drake Group Chief Financial Officer
Che Woo Lui Chairman
James Houghton Director-Information Systems & Technology
Wai Ling Lui Group Director-Human Resources & Administration
James Ross Ancell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED4.56%35 278
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB71.90%36 200
SANDS CHINA LTD.-2.64%34 534
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-12.37%30 928
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.27.06%19 695
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED17.94%18 024