Galaxy Entertainment : Poll Results of Annual General Meeting Held on 13 May 2021 and Adoption of New Share Option Scheme
05/14/2021 | 09:05am EDT
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
銀 河 娛 樂 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 27)
POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 13 MAY 2021
AND
ADOPTION OF NEW SHARE OPTION SCHEME
At the Annual General Meeting of Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited ("GEG") held on 13 May 2021 ("AGM"), a poll was demanded by the chairman of the meeting for voting on all resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM dated 30 March 2021.
As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares of GEG was 4,352,198,567 shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the shareholders to attend and vote on all resolutions. There were no restrictions on any shareholders to cast votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the AGM.
GEG's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, acted as the scrutineers for the purpose of vote-taking at the AGM. All resolutions put to the meeting were approved by shareholders of GEG.
The poll results in respect of the resolutions were as follows:
Ordinary Resolutions
Number of Votes (%)
For
Against
1.
To receive and consider the audited financial
3,729,509,422
4,801,449
statements and reports of the Directors and
(99.871423%)
(0.128577%)
Auditor for the year ended 31 December 2020.
2.1
To re-elect Mr. Francis Lui Yiu Tung as a
3,297,664,300
436,646,571
Director.
(88.307171%)
(11.692829%)
2.2
To re-elect Mr. Joseph Chee Ying Keung as a
3,617,531,473
116,779,398
Director.
(96.872799%)
(3.127201%)
1
Ordinary Resolutions
Number of Votes (%)
For
Against
2.3
To re-elect Mr. James Ross Ancell as a Director.
3,392,163,371
342,147,500
(90.837734%)
(9.162266%)
3.
To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as
3,724,365,994
9,944,877
Auditor and authorise the Directors to fix the
(99.733689%)
(0.266311%)
Auditor's remuneration.
4.1
To give a general mandate to the Directors to
3,730,745,846
3,565,025
buy-back shares of GEG.
(99.904533%)
(0.095467%)
4.2
To give a general mandate to the Directors to
2,629,372,281
1,072,253,590
issue additional shares of GEG.
(71.032902%)
(28.967098%)
4.3
To extend the general mandate as approved
2,654,343,128
1,078,607,443
under 4.2.
(71.105767%)
(28.894233%)
5.
To approve the adoption of the new share
2,915,174,949
819,135,922
option scheme of GEG.
(78.064603%)
(21.935397%)
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the resolutions put to the meeting, each of the above resolutions was duly passed as an ordinary resolution of GEG.
ADOPTION OF NEW SHARE OPTION SCHEME
Pursuant to Rule 17.02(1) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), the Board announces that, as set out above, the ordinary resolution approving the adoption of the New Share Option Scheme, made in accordance with Chapter 17 of the Listing Rules and the principal terms of which are set out in GEG's circular dated 30 March 2021, was duly passed by the shareholders of GEG at the AGM.
By Order of the Board
Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited
Wong Chui Lai
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 13 May 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of GEG are Dr. Lui Che Woo (Chairman), Mr. Francis Lui Yiu Tung, Mr. Joseph Chee Ying Keung and Mrs. Paddy Tang Lui Wai Yu; the non-executive Directors of GEG are Dr. Charles Cheung Wai Bun and Mr. Michael Victor Mecca; and the independent non-executive Directors of GEG are Mr. James Ross Ancell, Dr. William Yip Shue Lam and Professor Patrick Wong Lung Tak.
