MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited    27   HK0027032686

GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED

(27)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hong Kong stocks end higher on gains in financials, energy firms

02/23/2021 | 03:39am EST
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 6.5%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 8.4%

* HSI +1.0%, HSCE +0.1%, CSI300 -0.3%

* FTSE China A50 +0.2%

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Tuesday, helped by gains in financial and energy firms on hopes of a faster economic recovery globally.

** The Hang Seng index rose 1.0% to 30,632.64, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.1% to 11,909.63.

** The Hang Seng financials index climbed 2.1% to lead the gains. The index is up 12.3% so far this year. The Hang Seng energy index advanced 2.6% as oil prices jumped.

** Galaxy Entertainment Group surged as much as 12% to a record high of HK$78.20, the top mover among Macau's gaming stocks that advanced on report of strong rebound in gaming revenue during the Chinese New Year.

* Bond yields have risen sharply this month as prospects of more U.S. fiscal stimulus boosted hopes for a faster economic recovery globally. However, that is also fuelling inflation worries, prompting investors to sell growth stocks that have rallied in recent months.

** The Hang Seng tech index shed 1.1%.

** Investors started to wonder if some stocks were over-valued, leading to a correction in consumer and new economy stocks that had been favoured by investors, Guodu Hong Kong noted in a report.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.7%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.46%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.4598 per U.S. dollar by 0820 GMT, up 0.07%.

** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 34.41% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 4.41% 69.85 End-of-day quote.15.93%
HANG SENG 1.26% 30703.23 Real-time Quote.12.57%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.03% 66.39 Delayed Quote.22.82%
NIKKEI 225 0.46% 30156.03 Real-time Quote.9.38%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.00% 6.46222 Delayed Quote.-0.50%
Financials
Sales 2020 13 390 M 1 727 M 1 727 M
Net income 2020 -4 495 M -580 M -580 M
Net cash 2020 28 390 M 3 662 M 3 662 M
P/E ratio 2020 -68,7x
Yield 2020 0,11%
Capitalization 303 B 39 133 M 39 137 M
EV / Sales 2020 20,5x
EV / Sales 2021 6,70x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 49,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 63,58 HKD
Last Close Price 69,85 HKD
Spread / Highest target 10,2%
Spread / Average Target -8,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert Charles Drake Group Chief Financial Officer
Che Woo Lui Chairman
James Houghton Director-Information Systems & Technology
Wai Ling Lui Group Director-Human Resources & Administration
James Ross Ancell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED15.93%39 133
SANDS CHINA LTD.5.29%37 405
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-1.53%35 007
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB36.32%29 222
PENN NATIONAL GAMING, INC.39.34%18 219
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.14.06%17 643
